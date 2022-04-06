NASCAR Hall Of Fame honors Martinsville Speedway’s 75th anniversary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WFXR) — Tuesday was a special day at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte thanks to a tribute honoring the 75th anniversary of the Martinsville Speedway.

On Tuesday, April 5, the hall debuted a special exhibit capturing memories of 75 years of the Martinsville Speedway.

More than 30 track artifacts were on display, including programs, helmets, and even the first grandfather clock awarded.

Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell was proud of the exhibit put together by the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

“I don’t know how they did it, but they’re the pros at that. We helped a little bit, giving a few things, but most of this stuff, they did an outstanding job at securing some of these things,” said Campbell. “A lot of the things, I haven’t seen any of it, but going through here and seeing some of the pictures and the plaques and some of the memorabilia, it’s really a trip down memory lane to see what my grandfather started 75 years ago and it’s still going. It’s pretty special.”

The Martinsville Speedway exhibit will be on display at the NASCAR Hall of Fame through the end of the year.

