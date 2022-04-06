MS Lottery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Dwayne Haskins was working on a second chapter for his young NFL career. The 24-year-old quarterback was spending time with some teammates with the Pittsburgh Steelers, getting ready to compete for a starting job. That’s when his life was cut short. Haskins was...
A federal jury failed to convict four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whom they despised for the restrictions she ordered early in the pandemic. The panel in Grand Rapids considered charges against Daniel Harris, 24, Adam Fox, 38, Barry Croft Jr., 46, and Brandon Caserta,...
KYIV, April 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine is ready for a tough battle with Russian forces amassing in the east of the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid him a visit to offer fresh financial and military aid. Johnson was the latest foreign...
April 9 (Reuters) - The first all-private team of astronauts ever launched to the International Space Station (ISS) were welcomed aboard the orbiting research platform on Saturday to begin a weeklong science mission hailed as a milestone in commercial spaceflight. Their arrival came about 21 hours after the four-man team...
Will Smith is reportedly banned from attending any Academy events for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars over a joke the comedian made about the “King Richard” actor’s wife. The Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the...
One of the Proud Boys leaders charged with conspiracy in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty on Friday, agreeing to cooperate with federal prosecutors as they prepare to tackle one of the biggest criminal cases stemming from last year’s breach. Charles Donohoe,...
(CNN) — Prosecutors told a judge Friday that they still don't know a motive for two men charged with impersonating federal agents, whether they are connected to any foreign government or whether they received anything from the federal agents they allegedly duped. "This investigation is less than two weeks...
(CNN) — The UK is to send 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems to Ukraine, Downing Street announced Saturday, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid an in-person visit to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Johnson and Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer made separate visits to Zelensky on Saturday, the...
Several days before the results of the 2020 presidential election were called, Donald Trump Jr. texted former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about ways to overturn the results, according to documents viewed by CNN. The network reviewed a text message that was sent from former President Trump’s son...
