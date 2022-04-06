ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Faksa's shorthanded goal pushes Stars past Islanders

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49waiq_0f0e4gji00

DALLAS — Radek Faksa's shorthanded goal midway through the second period gave the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Marian Studenic and Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars, who moved into the Western Conference's second wild-card spot. They're a point ahead of Vegas and one point behind Nashville. Jake Oettinger made 19 saves.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders, who trail Washington by 11 points for the East's final wild-card spot with 13 games to play. Semyon Varlamov stopped 37 shots on goal.

The tip in the crease by Faksa, the Stars' checking line center, was saved but caromed off Pageau's right blade behind Varlamov into the net at 10:29. It was an unlikely goal from Dallas' special teams, which have gone 1 for 18 on power plays in the last seven games and 0 for 8 in the last three games.

Studenic scored the first goal 7:29 into the game and his first in seven games since being acquired off waivers from New Jersey on Feb. 24. He converted a rebound from the left circle for his second goal of the season and fourth in three NHL seasons. New York unsuccessfully challenged for goalie interference against Jamie Benn.

Pageau tied the score at 1 at 11:47 of the first period with a quick encore to his Sunday hat trick at New Jersey. He raced from the Isles' blue line up right wing and ripped a wrister over Oettinger's right shoulder.

Seguin put Dallas back ahead 46.6 seconds before the first period ended, redirecting Joel Hanley's shot from the left point for his 20th of the season.

Nelson's career-best 33rd goal 31 seconds into the second period tied the score 2-2. He slid a wrist shot between Oettinger's pads from the slot on the rush. Nelson had a hat trick in the Islanders' 4-2 home win over the Stars on March 19.

Noah Dobson had two assists for the Islanders for a career-high 40 points.

UP NEXT

Islanders: At Carolina on Friday for their fourth of five consecutive road games.

Stars: Hosts Toronto on Thursday in the middle game of a three-game homestand.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Palmieri scores with 14 seconds left, Islanders edge Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Kyle Palmieri scored with 14.1 seconds remaining in a wild final minute to lift the New York Islanders to a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.Ilya Sorokin needed only 19 saves to pick up the victory, though he was less than a minute away from matching a franchise record for shutouts in a season.But Vincent Trocheck's goal with 56.8 seconds to play tied it for Carolina.Still, the Islanders won for the fifth time in their last six games - thanks to Palmieri's clutch goal."We're just playing good hockey right now," left wing Matt Martin said.Yet with...
ELMONT, NY
CBS New York

Igor Shesterkin stops 30 shots, Rangers blank Penguins

NEW YORK -- Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Thursday night.Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for New York, which is 6-1-1 in its last eight games - including three victories against Pittsburgh. "We played this team real well,'' Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. "This is another stepping stone for us."With Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby a late scratch with a non-COVID illness, the Penguins produced a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
21K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy