Hawks throw combined no-hitter in home opener win

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The defending state champs began their season with a dominant win at home on Tuesday.

Peyton Sullivan, Daphne Sherman, Jillian Austin, and Anya Beres threw a combined no-hitter for the Hawks in their 14-0 win over Binghamton in five innings. Sophia Polzella hit a two-run home run for the Hawks and Kellie Zoerb went 3-for-4 at the plate as Corning tallied 13 hits in the game.

Check out the highlights and scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Softball

Corning 14, Binghamton 0 – F/5

Elmira Notre Dame 8, Thomas A. Edison 0

Horseheads 3, Union-Endicott 0

Elmira 11, Johnson City 6

Spencer-Van Etten 13, Dryden 3

Baseball

Elmira Notre Dame 8, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 2

Girls lacrosse

Corning 18, Johnson City 2

Ithaca 18, Horseheads 7

Elmira 11, Union-Endicott 9

