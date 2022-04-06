ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VeraBank holds design contest for downtown garage in Longview

By Sage Sowels
 3 days ago

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — VeraBank in Longview is holding a contest for a design of its downtown parking garage that is located at the corner of Tyler Street and Green Street.

The winning design will be painted along both street sides of the garage, the release said. One grand prize winner will be chosen by VeraBank and awarded $1,500. Second and third place winners will be awarded $500 each.

The painting of the garage is a part of the bank’s planned downtown improvements. The plan includes a new facade to the Longview Museum of Fine Arts and a new awning extending from VeraBank down to the parking garage.

The contest is open, and designs will be accepted via email until May 31 at 5 p.m. Winners will be contacted no later than June 30. Submission forms and entry details are available online here .

