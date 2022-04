FREELAND, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A plastics recycling center in Luzerne County is facing $88,423 in fines after continuing to expose workers to dust hazards. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor said that an inspection of PGA Inc., located in Freeland, was conducted on September 2, 2021. The inspection showed that the recycling center had been exposing its employees to combustible dust and other health hazards.

