New Mexico inmates outline abuse in civil rights lawsuit

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More than a dozen inmates who were transferred following a riot at a New Mexico lockup in 2020 were allegedly abused and terrorized by correctional officers while being processed at another prison, marking what a watchdog group said Tuesday is the latest example of excessive force within...

NBC Washington

DC Jail to Improve Policies on Transgender Inmates After Lawsuit

The D.C. Department of Corrections agreed to change policies related to the housing of transgender inmates after facing a class action lawsuit. The DOC agreed this week to settle the lawsuit and house transgender people according to their gender identity. They also said they would limit how often transgender people are kept in protective custody without the inmate’s request or a specific safety concern.
Stamford Advocate

3 inmates who stole transport van in New Mexico are captured

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Three inmates who stole a McKinley County Sheriff’s Office transport van on Monday have been captured, authorities said. New Mexico State Police officials said the inmates were being transported by a sheriff’s deputy who apparently had a medical episode and had to stop the van.
Law & Crime

Man Allegedly Beat Girlfriend So Severely She Said ‘Just Kill Me Already,’ Forced Her to Go with Him to Job Interview at Jail Across State Lines

A Texas man allegedly went to a job interview over the weekend while holding his girlfriend hostage. He’s since been arrested twice. Matthew Joseph Contreras, 25, stands accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police in El Paso, Texas. Court documents obtained by local ABC/CW affiliate...
EL PASO, TX
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
The Independent

2 SC death row inmates ask court not to schedule executions

Lawyers for two men on South Carolina's death row have asked the state's Supreme Court to hold off on setting execution dates while they challenge a new law allowing executions by firing squad.The Monday request by attorneys for Brad Keith Sigmon and Freddie Eugene Owens comes after the state Corrections Department said last week that the agency is now prepared to carry out firing-squad executions.The prisoners' attorneys said their clients should not be executed while a lower court considers whether the state's available execution methods are constitutional. A hearing in that litigation is scheduled for April 4, according to...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

After Latest Inmate Death, Missouri Prison System Called 'Out of Control'

The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed that an inmate died Sunday morning at the violence-plagued prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. MODOC spokeswoman Karen Pojmann did not release the cause of death, but Missouri Prison Reform Executive Director Lori Curry told the RFT it came as the result of a violent attack.
NewsBreak
Complex

Firing Squad Executions Get the Green Light in South Carolina

South Carolina said it is finally prepared to carry out firing squad executions, now that renovations on the death chamber were completed. The state Corrections Department announced the news Friday, about 10 months after South Carolina passed a law that gave death row inmates the options of death by firing squad, lethal injection, or the electric chair. The legislation made the latter the primary means of execution, citing difficulties procuring the drugs for most lethal injection, which is the widely used method of execution in the United States.
WTGS

SC death row inmates file lawsuit against firing squad execution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The first execution of a South Carolina inmate in more than a decade could be on the books as soon as Good Friday, April 15th. The SC Corrections Department announced it now has a firing squad at the ready to go along with the electric chair.
Daily Mail

Frederick Newhall Woods, 70, who was imprisoned for kidnapping school bus full of 26 kids and their driver and burying them in underground bunker in 1976 ransom plot inspired by Dirty Harry film is approved for parole

A 70-year-old man convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children and holding them and their driver for $5 million ransom in 1976 has been approved for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was found suitable for parole at a hearing Friday, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Joe Orlando confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.
People

South Carolina Begins Offering Firing Squad Executions for Death Row Inmates, Now 1 of 4 States

South Carolina has become the fourth state to allow executions by firing squad as an option for prisoners on death row. After legislation passed in May 2021 to expand the state's means of execution, the S.C. Department of Corrections announced in a statement Friday that they've completed a $53,600 renovation of their Capital Punishment Facility to allow for firing squad executions.
The Atlantic

Can America Kill Its Prisoners Kindly?

Whether killing a person via intravenous poisoning qualifies as cruel and unusual remains, for the moment, an open question. Beginning in late February, the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma heard testimony at the trial of Glossip v. Chandler, an eight-year-old lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of death-row inmates that seeks to prove that Oklahoma’s current lethal-injection recipe—500 milligrams of midazolam, followed by 100 milligrams of vecuronium bromide, followed by 240 mEq potassium chloride—violates the Constitution’s Eighth Amendment ban on cruel and unusual punishment. The case focuses on the constitutionality of midazolam, a sedative with limited anesthetic and no analgesic properties that critics argue results in slow and painful deaths for those poisoned with it.
