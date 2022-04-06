New Mexico inmates outline abuse in civil rights lawsuit

Lawyers for two men on South Carolina's death row have asked the state's Supreme Court to hold off on setting execution dates while they challenge a new law allowing executions by firing squad.The Monday request by attorneys for Brad Keith Sigmon and Freddie Eugene Owens comes after the state Corrections Department said last week that the agency is now prepared to carry out firing-squad executions.The prisoners' attorneys said their clients should not be executed while a lower court considers whether the state's available execution methods are constitutional. A hearing in that litigation is scheduled for April 4, according to...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 16 DAYS AGO