RESERVE– On Monday, March 15, Marathon’s Garyville Refinery and Pontchartrain Conservancy — a leader in coastal sustainability, water quality and environmental education — delivered over 500 trees to Fifth Ward Elementary School in Reserve. Students at the school will plant trees in the school’s nursery, growing them until they are ready to be transferred to the wetlands of St. John the Baptist Parish. The trees will then be used to restore the wetlands to help protect the community by serving as a natural storm buffer.

RESERVE, LA ・ 22 DAYS AGO