The year was 2006. Most of Arkansas’ current players were in elementary school, barely big enough to hold a football, nevermind throw or carry one. They were children the last time the Razorbacks beat Alabama. The Crimson Tide were ranked No. 22 in the nation, but Arkansas was on its way to a magical season in the first and only year of Houston Nutt-Gus Malzahn-Mitch Mustain. Nick Saban was an Alabama pipe dream, yet to come to fruition. Saban and the Tide have since won every meeting between the two teams, 15 in a row. Arkansas has come close, including last year’s...

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO