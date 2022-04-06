Alleged Fake Elector Ruh Unseated in De Pere City Council Race

NEW BRITAIN – The Common Council voted to de-authorize unused bond funding on completed capital projects and use a portion of the money to restructure the city’s debt. In a special meeting Wednesday, the Council made the decision after accepting a report of the Standing Bonding Subcommittee of the Common Council Committee on Administration, Finance and Law, which recommended closing out completed projects. The committee met March 16 to discuss the reallocation of funding from projects which have already been completed and no longer need the surplus of funds.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 15 DAYS AGO