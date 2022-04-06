NCAA Baseball: Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars (9-19, 6-3 SWAC) fell to Tulane 19-5 (20-9-1, 3-0 AAC) on Wednesday, April 7 from Lee Hines Field. The Jaguars found themselves facing a huge deficit after the first two innings trailing 10-1. After the first five innings, the Green Wave led the Jaguars 19-1, and Tulane collected 13 hits in the win. Ethan Groff and Luis Aviles each collected four RBI and were a combined 6-for-8 at the plate.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO