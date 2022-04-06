NCAA Baseball: Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
This season finds LSU entering a new chapter. Just two years removed from running the table and winning the College Football Playoff, there's a new head coach facing a daunting future with a roster in need of major adjustments. Enter Brian Kelly. LSU made one of the bombshell moves of an ...
One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana Tech squandered an early 6-1 lead, allowing seven runs in the top of the sixth inning in an 8-6 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette Wednesday night at J.C. Love Field. The loss ended Tech’s chance at a series sweep after defeating ULL 7-3 on Tuesday evening....
LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The Kentucky Softball team committed a season-high five errors Friday night at John Cropp Stadium, which came back to haunt the Wildcats in a 7-6 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the series opener. Game two of the series has been pushed back...
Brandon Hager went 2-for-3 and reached base three times, but the Arkansas State baseball team dropped a 10-0 decision to Louisiana Friday night at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field. A-State (5-22, 0-10 SBC) tallied four hits, while the Ragin’ Cajuns accounted for 12 hits on the night. Hager and his twin...
STARKVILLE, Miss (WAFB) - No. 19 LSU (20-9, 4-5 SEC) rallied in the top of the ninth inning to take the opening series win against Mississippi State (18-12, 4-5 SEC) 5-2 on Friday, April 8 from Dudy Noble Field. LSU picked up their first opening series win in SEC play...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars (9-19, 6-3 SWAC) fell to Tulane 19-5 (20-9-1, 3-0 AAC) on Wednesday, April 7 from Lee Hines Field. The Jaguars found themselves facing a huge deficit after the first two innings trailing 10-1. After the first five innings, the Green Wave led the Jaguars 19-1, and Tulane collected 13 hits in the win. Ethan Groff and Luis Aviles each collected four RBI and were a combined 6-for-8 at the plate.
