ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl, MS

NCAA Baseball: Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss

By Jeff Haeger
wxxv25.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southern Miss baseball team, fresh off making its debut in the top 25...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
thecomeback.com

College hoops fans react to star entering transfer portal

One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTAL

Louisiana Tech loses early lead in loss to Louisiana-Lafayette

RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana Tech squandered an early 6-1 lead, allowing seven runs in the top of the sixth inning in an 8-6 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette Wednesday night at J.C. Love Field. The loss ended Tech’s chance at a series sweep after defeating ULL 7-3 on Tuesday evening....
RUSTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Pearl, MS
Pearl, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
WTVQ

Errors haunt No. 12 Kentucky in loss to Ole Miss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The Kentucky Softball team committed a season-high five errors Friday night at John Cropp Stadium, which came back to haunt the Wildcats in a 7-6 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the series opener. Game two of the series has been pushed back...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#Southern Miss#Ole Miss#Trustmark Park#College Baseball
Kait 8

Arkansas State baseball falls to Louisiana in series opener

Brandon Hager went 2-for-3 and reached base three times, but the Arkansas State baseball team dropped a 10-0 decision to Louisiana Friday night at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field. A-State (5-22, 0-10 SBC) tallied four hits, while the Ragin’ Cajuns accounted for 12 hits on the night. Hager and his twin...
JONESBORO, AR
WAFB

Southern falls behind quickly to Tulane, drops midweek game 19-5

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars (9-19, 6-3 SWAC) fell to Tulane 19-5 (20-9-1, 3-0 AAC) on Wednesday, April 7 from Lee Hines Field. The Jaguars found themselves facing a huge deficit after the first two innings trailing 10-1. After the first five innings, the Green Wave led the Jaguars 19-1, and Tulane collected 13 hits in the win. Ethan Groff and Luis Aviles each collected four RBI and were a combined 6-for-8 at the plate.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy