Nurse to run Boston Marathon in scrubs to raise money for mental health resources for nurses

Scituate resident Claire Porter will run the 2022 in-person Boston Marathon as part of Team South Shore Health. She will be fundraising to support cancer care. “My motivation for running Boston is strong, but it’s made stronger knowing I’m doing this with Team South Shore Health,” said Porter, a physical therapist at South Shore Health. “It’s also made stronger knowing I will be running in memory of my mother-in-law, Jen, who was such a strong-willed person. On Marathon Monday, I will be channeling her while running to help raise funds for the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center in clinical affiliation with South Shore Hospital.”

SCITUATE, MA ・ 23 DAYS AGO