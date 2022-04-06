ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Family and friends in search of missing loved one from Midland

By Rachel Hallam
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Midland Police are asking for any help from the community to help find a missing man. MPD said, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca was last seen on Sunday morning and was on his way to Andrews, to visit his mom, but his family and police say, he never made it.

Now his friends and family just want him home safe, and as soon as possible.

Machuca’s brother, Jayden Machuca, is stunned by the disappearance of his brother. He said, “out of nowhere he’s just gone, missing, we just don’t know.”

Now Jayden and the rest of his family are scrambling to find any information they can to bring their loved one home.

“It’s very hard, especially for my mom and dad. We’ve actually been searching around and everything, just looking everywhere that we can find, just to find him and hopefully bring him home safe, make sure he’s safe, it’s our main priority,” said Jayden.

He said his brother Nathaniel was never the type to disappear like this, and even said their father taught them when they were young, to always return home.

“Another thing that my dad brought up was, it’s very weird that he went missing, just because even when we were younger, he’s always taught us to always find our way back home, so it’s just super rare for something like this to happen,” added Jayden.

One of Nathaniel’s close friends, Rosa Perez said the same thing, that this was very uncommon of Nathaniel. She just wanted him to know how much he is missed right now and hopes that if he is seeing any of this, that he returns home soon.

Perez emphasized, “We’re worried about you, we love you, we want you to get home safe, you know if anybody knows anything at all, whatever it may be, put yourself in our shoes, in his families shoes, like wouldn’t you want your family to know where you’re at? And just to reach out, you know?”

Nathaniel’s mother, Mary Helen said she’s very distraught by the idea of her son being somewhere she doesn’t know.

She added, “and he knows I get very worried, so that’s why I’m trying to locate him, just to see him, see if he’s okay.”

Mary Helen said she can’t even begin to comprehend what has happened to her son and says that her worst fears have come to life.

A very emotional Mary Helen said through the pain, “that’s my worst nightmare…..I don’t know, I can’t. It hurts, I don’t know. I just want to see him, I just want him.”

The Machuca family is praying for his safe return soon.

“Please baby, if you see this, please call me. We’re worried about you, you’re not in trouble or nothing, just let us know you’re okay, come home,” pleaded Mary Helen.

If at any point you have any information about Machuca or where he might be, call Midland Police immediately.

ABC Big 2 News

Teen posing with weapons, drugs on Instagram leads to arrests

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two were arrested after investigators tracked down a teenager posing with drugs and weapons on Instagram. David Anaka Guerra, 17, and Ezra Sebastian Guerra, 21, were arrested on drug-related and weapon-related charges, according to a post by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Tuesday, March 29, BCSO received information that […]
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
