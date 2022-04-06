Islanders undone by shorthanded goal in loss to Stars

DALLAS — The Islanders allowed a short-handed goal by Radek Faksa midway through the second period gave the Stars a 3-2 win on Tuesday night, snapping their four-game win streak.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders, who trail Washington by 11 points for the East’s final wild card with 13 games to play. Semyon Varlamov, the NHL’s No. 3 star last week, stopped 37 shots.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz didn’t have to look beyond the Stars’ 40-21 edge in shots on goals, including 18-7 in the first period when Dallas scored twice.

“They create a lot of volume, and they won those races,” Trotz said. “I thought we sort of gathered ourselves [after the first period], but we didn’t put the puck in play enough.”

The tip in the crease by Faksa, the Stars’ checking line center, was saved but caromed off Pageau’s right blade behind Varlamov into the net at 10:29. It was an unlikely goal from Dallas’ special teams, which have gone 1 for 18 on power plays in the last seven games.

Stars’ Radek Faksa (No. 12) celebrates with Luke Glendening after scoring a shorthanded goal in the Islanders’ 3-2 loss. USA TODAY Sports

Marian Studenic and Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars, who moved into the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot. They’re a point ahead of Vegas and one point behind Nashville. Jake Oettinger made 19 saves, including back-to-back stops on Adam Pelech and Mathew Barzal in the closing minutes.

“One [of the three teams] is going to have a hell of a year and miss it,” Dallas coach Rick Bowness said of the West playoff race.

Pageau tied it at 1 at 11:47 of the first period with a quick encore to his Sunday hat trick at New Jersey.

Nelson’s career-best 33rd goal 31 seconds into the second period tied the score 2-2. He slid a wrist shot between Oettinger’s pads from the slot on the rush.

Noah Dobson had two assists for the Islanders for a career-high 40 points.