ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

Jasper man makes it his mission to prevent suicide

By Bailey Smith
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vd4O3_0f0e23fA00

DALE, Ind. (WEHT) – Depression among U.S. adults has gotten worse since the beginning of the pandemic. According to a study by Brown University and Boston University, Americans with depressive symptoms increased from 8.5 percent pre-pandemic to 32.8 percent in 2021.

Mitch Fleck, of Jasper, said he had suffered from depression all his life. From toxic relationships, to not feeling ‘good enough’ in his family, it was something he constantly struggled with. He experienced trauma in his personal like with the death of a close family friend and the abuse of a loved one. When Fleck spoke in front of the Recovery Celebration group at the Dale United Methodist Church on Tuesday, he said his way of coping was through alcohol.

Fleck said he couldn’t sleep at night if he didn’t consume a fifth of alcohol. And in April of 2019, his life changed forever. While intoxicated, he had attempted to take his own life. By some miracle, he survived and is able to tell his story today. Through several surgeries, he has regained his vision – which doctors thought he could lose – and can speak clearer than expected.

Through this life-changing event, he has been able to help other people who are struggling with suicidal thoughts, depression and addiction. He created a non-profit called “A Step Above” that opened in February 2022. He said they want to help those who struggle with these issues, saying that they believe if they can fix the depression, the chance of suicide decreases.

When asked how it feels to share his testimony, Fleck says it’s “liberating. I just know that I want people to talk about it. Just knowing that people are willing to listen and interact. I personally enjoy the Q&A more than actually speaking because at least I know the more I interact with the crowd, it’s showing that people are willing to talk about it and they take it more seriously than you’d probably think.”

One of the non-profit’s board members, Tara Fullington of Jasper, said she suffered with addiction for 18 years and has now been clean for four.

“I think that the biggest problem with suicide, depression and addiction is that everyone is too afraid to admit that they have a problem and to admit that they need help,” said Fullington.

Fleck wants to make it his personal mission to help other people who are in his shoes.

“I tell myself if I have as little as one person come up and ask for help then I feel like I’ve accomplished my goal,” said Fleck. “My favorite part is them saying that watching me take care of myself has encouraged them to take care of themselves.”

Fleck said that each member of “A Step Above” is a recovered addict and they currently serve as counselors to anyone who needs help at any time of the day. He said if you are struggling, please contact him at astepaboveinc@outlook.com or you can visit his business Facebook page here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 4

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Local priest put on leave amid misconduct allegations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Diocese of Evansville has received an allegation of sexual misconduct against Father Bernie Etienne. The misconduct is alleged to have occurred more than 20 years ago.  Civil authorities and the Diocesan Review Board have been notified. Father Bernie strongly denies the claim. He is accorded the presumption of innocence during […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged with rape of intellectually disabled woman

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Escaped inmate in Western Kentucky still on the run

BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Kentucky State Police are still looking for an inmate of the Marshall County Jail after he escaped Tuesday. Gregory S. Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on March 15. Police describe him as a 38-year-old white man, around 5′ […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
WCTV

HEALTH ALERT: Preventing suicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/CNN) - The suicide rate among the active-duty military in the US increased an astounding 41 percent between 2015 and 2020. There are ways you can help and it starts with listening. To get help, you can call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). There is...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jasper, IN
City
Dale, IN
Local
Indiana Health
Jasper, IN
Health
Joel Eisenberg

When a Grieving Adult Child Cuts Off a Dying Parent’s Family and Friends From Communication

Studies say the most common reason regards the child’s desire to assume the mother or father’s remaining time for themselves, their siblings, and/or the remaining parent. This article is free of bias and is, in part, based on personal conclusions in line with those of currently accredited medical organizations and mental health professionals as attributed below. Though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, and I will share some relevant information regarding that experience within this article, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional for anypotential grief-related issue that requires attention.
The Independent

Mother says doctors missed baby’s grapefruit-sized brain tumour despite videos of child having seizures

A mum has criticised doctors for repeatedly missing her baby daughter’s brain tumour, leaving the child with a 50 per cent chance of survival.Chloe Wright, 26, from Stoke-on-Trent said her daughter, Esmai, was sent home from hospital several times despite suffering multiple seizures - which she repeatedly recorded and shared with doctors.One-year-old Esmai was later diagnosed with a rare and aggressive anaplastic ependymoma tumour that is about the size of a grapefruit.Ms Wright, a bartender, said doctors gave a her a different diagnosis every time they visited A&E where it was insisted her daughter was “perfectly healthy”.The mum said she...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man tells police how he plans to kill family

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday afternoon, the Warrick County Indiana Sheriff’s Office requested Kentucky State Police assistance to find Zachary A. Conner. Police say Conner was making threats to kill members of his own family. KSP Troopers and Madisonville Police Department found Conner parked at the CVS pharmacy on North Main Street in Madisonville, […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Suicide#Depression#Brown University#Americans#Recovery Celebration
WEHT/WTVW

Wanted felons identified, investigation ongoing in Newburgh

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — More details have come to light following the arrest of two men over the weekend in Newburgh. Sheriff Wilder tells us the two men, Lucas C. Lively and Mason A. Sproat, were wanted on out-of-state warrants. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisting the U.S. Marshal’s service Sunday […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Juvenile charged as adult after hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A juvenile was charged as an adult after a hit-and-run that resulted in death, says the Evansville Police Department (EPD). On April 3, around 9:00 p.m., EPD says that officers went to Franklin and Weinbach for a hit and run with injury. EPD says that officers found that the hit and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man with gunshot wound found by police in hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say they were in the area of Judson and Riverside when a woman approached and told them her son had been shot. The Evansville Police Department tells us the officers were unaware of the situation when she approached, and happened to be in the area on a different call. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Health
WEHT/WTVW

3 arrested in connection to shooting death in Indiana

WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Three Fort Wayne residents have been arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of Curtis E. Thomas. Earlier this week, Thomas’ body was found on the side of road with a gunshot wound to the chest. Following up a week’s worth of investigative leads, detectives say they located and apprehended […]
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Resident reacts to human remains discovery

Newburgh, Ind. (WEHT) The Newburgh Police Department is investigating after the discovery of human remains. Officers say people walking on the trails found the remains on Saturday afternoon near the riverfront and Old Lock and Dam. Residents walking along the trails were surprised to hear about the finding. “It’s shocking and disturbing,” said Debra Bencini, […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Name released of victim killed in gas station hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The name of the woman who was killed on April 3 in a fatal hit and run has been released by the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says that it, as well as the Evansville Police Department, are investigating the death of Megan Schaefer, 33, of Evansville, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Suspect, victim identified in southern Indiana murder

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WEHT) — The man accused of murdering two and kidnapping a woman has been identified by police. Along with the suspect, Indiana State Police released the name of one of the victims who died during the “tragic events” that unfolded Sunday morning. Law enforcement officials name Cherok Ameer Douglass, 37, of New […]
NEW ALBANY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

U.S. Marshals take two suspects into custody in Newburgh

UPDATE – Sheriff Mike Wilder spoke to Eyewitness News and said the two suspects’ warrants were from Kentucky. Wilder also said gas was used to drive the second suspect out of the home. UPDATE – Our crews on the scene say that police have taken a second individual into custody. NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man facing enhanced charges in pregnant woman’s shooting death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Prosecutors say charges will be enhanced for the man accused of killing a pregnant woman last week. Scott Terry Junior, 30, allegedly shot and killed Candilyn Sexton last Wednesday on West Indiana Street. Because Sexton was pregnant at the time of her death, Terry is facing an enhanced charge. “When you […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy