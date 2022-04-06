ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday April 5th

By Kris Boone
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F5yxh_0f0e13ln00

Hot across the area with afternoon highs closer to summer temperatures. High soared into the mid 90s across the state with mostly clear skies. A few thunderstorms have developed well to the south of the area near the Eagle Pass area, but the clear skies and quiet conditions will persist for the Concho Valley. Windy as well with winds gusting up into the 30-40 MPH range this afternoon. This evening winds will begin to die down and turn out of the north, setting up some cooler temperatures to finish the work week.

Cooler temperatures for Wednesday through Friday with afternoon highs only getting into the 70s. Clear skies and northerly winds will persist until the weekend.

This weekend, winds bounce back to the south increase temperatures to the 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.

The warmer trend continues into next week with afternoon highs returning to the 90s with some isolated showers and storms possible across the state.

#Thunderstorms
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

