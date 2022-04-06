ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

BPD reports robbery at Strata Credit Union

By Muska Olumi, 23ABC
 3 days ago
The Bakersfield Police Department reports a robbery at Strata Credit Union on Panama Lane.

On April 5 at 4:40 p.m. officers responded to a call of a robbery. Upon arriving they found a man entered the bank, gave a note demanding for money, and ran from the business.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20’s with thin build, light brown hair and medium height. He was seen wearing a red t-shirt, a black baseball hat with a Raiders logo, blue shorts, short black socks over longer white socks, and a blue surgical mask.

BPD is asking that anyone with information on this case contact Detective Jason Felgenhauer at (661) 326-3559.

KGET

Coroner unable to identify 2 found dead in H Street home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Efforts to identify a male and female found dead earlier this month in a home on H Street have been unsuccessful, coroner’s officials say. Police found the two dead March 2 in the 500 block of H Street after receiving a suspicious circumstances call. Autopsies will be performed to determine how […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

10 arrested, 18 vehicles impounded & 65 cited: BPD/CHP street-racing operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A joint "Street Racing Enforcement Operation" conducted overnight Saturday targeted illegal street racing in Bakersfield led to 10 arrests, 18 impounds and over 60 citations. From 6:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. officers from the Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol held a "zero-tolerance enforcement...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man found dead in water well identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man whose body was found approximately 200 feet down a city water well this week has been identified. The man was identified as 26-year-old Jerome Crystian. His body was found Monday in a well near New Stine Road and Demaret Avenue south of Stockdale Highway. The well had been offline […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KGET

Ridgecrest man charged with murder, mutilation found competent

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Criminal proceedings will resume against a Ridgecrest man accused of killing a woman last year and mutilating her body. Superior Court Judge Chad Louie ruled Daniel Gunnarsson, 21, is now competent to stand trial after undergoing treatment at a state hospital. In determining competency, a judge weighs evidence including reports from […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
KGET

Man convicted of kidnapping, raping woman in front of baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arthur Ponce made the woman an offer: Do what I say and make me happy and I’ll return the baby. Ponce later forced her into a car, beat and threatened to cut her into pieces then raped her in front of their 2-month-old, prosecutors said. A jury on Wednesday found Ponce, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

10 arrested during probation and warrant sweep

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, 10 people were arrested on various charges during a probabtion and warrant sweep in Wasco. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office, with the Shafter Police Department, Kern County Probation Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office HIDTA Task Force and The Department of Homeland Security, conducted the sweep at around 7 a.m. The […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

BPD searches for ongoing catalytic converter theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for suspects in ongoing catalytic converter thefts and vehicle burglaries happening in Downtown Bakersfield. There are two suspects. One is described as a Hispanic man, age 20 to 30, 5’10’ to 6’0″, with a heavy build and mustache. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
