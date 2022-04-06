ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Tuesday Shooting

WHNT-TV
 3 days ago

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured. Several Students Injured, Truck...

whnt.com

KVIA

Three people were killed in a shooting at a North Carolina hotel

Three people were killed and three others injured in a shooting at a Fayetteville, North Carolina, hotel Saturday. The incident took place at the Baymont Ramada, the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) said in a tweet. The hotel is located about 10 miles south of Fort Bragg. Investigators said Sunday three...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Overnight Shooting at Dallas Motel: Police

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, police say. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at at the Ari Motel on 4154 Preferred Place shortly before 3 a.m. Police said officers at the...
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
UPI News

Surreal footage shows truck's encounter with an EF2 tornado

A young truck driver in Elgin, Texas, accidentally was treated to the ride of his life after he drove directly through the funnel of a damaging EF2 tornado on Monday. Just before crossing the road, the tornado destroyed a mobile home, injuring one and sending debris and dust from the house up into the air and across the highway. As the twister churned toward the highway, little was in its path other than a lone red truck and its driver.
FOX Carolina

News details on Upstate plant shooting that left one dead, two injured

A follow-up on the tornado damage in Pickens County. Young patient celebrates life-changing moment in Greenville hospital. Shriner's hospital recently held a parade for one of their patients heading home. South Carolina Women's Basketball honored at state house. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. State officials celebrated the team's national championship...
BBC

Smethwick search ended over boy missing for 23 years

A search of a property linked to a 15-year-old boy who went missing 23 years ago has ended with no clues found as to what happened to him, police said. Phillip Harris left his home on St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich, on 28 July 1999 to visit a friend in Northfield, Birmingham.
CBS Minnesota

One Dead, Two Injured In Saturday Morning Burnsville Crash

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) – One person is dead and two others were injured following an early morning crash in Burnsville. Burnsville police say officers were investigating a noise complaint from the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn on the 14000 block of Nicollet Avenue on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they saw three people get in a car and quickly flee the scene. Around 6:30 a.m., officers found the car after it crashed at the intersection of Nicollet Boulevard and Grand Avenue. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two were taken to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. Police believe the victims were all teenagers, though they have not verified their ages. The incident is under investigation.
BURNSVILLE, MN

