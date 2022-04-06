Sunken Boat Found After Debris Washed Up on Wildwood Beach

Delaware State Police are searching for the leader of a Sussex County drug-trafficking organization and six others connected with the ring. Dubbed Operation Dawg House by police, a multi-state enforcement operation began in 2020 and resulted in the largest seizure of pre-packaged heroin in Delaware history. The main seizure was 2,500 logs of heroin with a street value of about $1.6 million. Police also seized three vehicles, three firearms, $65,000 in cash, and more than a pound of marijuana.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 29 DAYS AGO