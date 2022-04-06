Rihanna, JAY-Z and Kanye West Crack ‘Forbes’ Billionaires List

Click here to read the full article.

Rihanna , the good girl gone bad, has done better than most.



The 34-year-old pop star, entrepreneur and expecting mom is a fully paid-up member of Forbes ’ billionaire club, joining the ultra-wealthy ranks alongside Jay-Z and Kanye West .



Rihanna is said to be Barbados’ first billionaire worth a cool $1.7 billion, thanks to her stake in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line and the Savage X Fenty lingerie business.

RiRi comes in at No. 1,729 on the 36th annual list, and is the world’s richest female musician.

JAY-Z has 99 problems, but assets ain’t one.



Hip-hop’s first billionaire follows at No. 2,076 with a $1.4 billion portfolio that includes his Roc Nation empire, and factors-in the 2021 sales of TIDAL to Square and Armand de Brignac champagne to LVMH.



Ye continues to make headlines, not all for the right reasons. Despite it all, his bank balance should be tidy.



With an estimated net worth of $2 billion, the hip-hop star comes in at No. 1,513 in the rankings, thanks to his lucrative Yeezy partnership with Adidas and long-term arrangement with Gap. Ye advances more than 200 positions on the Forbes tally in just one year.

RiRi, JAY-Z and Ye are among the world’s super-rich musicians, entering the pool of 2,668 billionaires that’s constantly shifting.

They’ve positively skint compared with the world’s top earners.



At the very top of the Forbes list is Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who this week bought a chunk of Twitter , valued at about $2.89 billion. The South Africa-born entrepreneur’s net worth is estimated at $219 billion.



Amazon chief Jess Bezos is almost $50 billion adrift in second place, raking in a cool $171 billion.

The billionaires list is apparently shrinking (2,755 folks made the list last year), and collectively, they’re worth $12.7 trillion, down from a record $13.1 trillion.



The U.S. is the boss of the three-comma club, with 735 billionaire citizens, 11 more than last time.

