ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rihanna, JAY-Z and Kanye West Crack ‘Forbes’ Billionaires List

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Rihanna , the good girl gone bad, has done better than most.

The 34-year-old pop star, entrepreneur and expecting mom is a fully paid-up member of Forbes billionaire club, joining the ultra-wealthy ranks alongside Jay-Z and Kanye West .

Rihanna is said to be Barbados’ first billionaire worth a cool $1.7 billion, thanks to her stake in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line and the Savage X Fenty lingerie business.

RiRi comes in at No. 1,729 on the 36th annual list, and is the world’s richest female musician.

JAY-Z has 99 problems, but assets ain’t one.

Hip-hop’s first billionaire follows at No. 2,076 with a $1.4 billion portfolio that includes his Roc Nation empire, and factors-in the 2021 sales of TIDAL to Square and Armand de Brignac champagne to LVMH.

Ye continues to make headlines, not all for the right reasons. Despite it all, his bank balance should be tidy.

With an estimated net worth of $2 billion, the hip-hop star comes in at No. 1,513 in the rankings, thanks to his lucrative Yeezy partnership with Adidas and long-term arrangement with Gap. Ye advances more than 200 positions on the Forbes tally in just one year.

RiRi, JAY-Z and Ye are among the world’s super-rich musicians, entering the pool of 2,668 billionaires that’s constantly shifting.

They’ve positively skint compared with the world’s top earners.

At the very top of the Forbes list is Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who this week bought a chunk of Twitter , valued at about $2.89 billion. The South Africa-born entrepreneur’s net worth is estimated at $219 billion.

Amazon chief Jess Bezos is almost $50 billion adrift in second place, raking in a cool $171 billion.

The billionaires list is apparently shrinking (2,755 folks made the list last year), and collectively, they’re worth $12.7 trillion, down from a record $13.1 trillion.

The U.S. is the boss of the three-comma club, with 735 billionaire citizens, 11 more than last time.

Dive in here .

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Jay Z Faces Backlash For Oscars Afterparty

Jay-Z is facing backlash for hosting an Oscars afterparty at Chateau Marmont this weekend in West Hollywood. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Chateau Marmont is currently facing complaints from its employees. A boycott has been planned for this upcoming weekend by the local hotel worker's union after employees alleged they were subjected to “racial discrimination and sexual harassment in the workplace.”
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
thesource.com

Fivio Foreign Reveals Jay-Z was Supposed to be on City of Gods

Since their link up on “Off the Grid” on Donda, Kanye West and Fivio Foreign has been seeming to get really close. Aside from the Donda collaboration, Fivio has recently revealed that Ye will be executive producing his entire debut studio album titled “BIBLE.” The two also linked up with Alicia Keys to create “City of Gods” which is generating plenty of buzz on streaming platforms.
MUSIC
Page Six

Bargain baby! Pregnant billionaire Rihanna shops for clothes at Target

She found clothes in a hopeless place. Pregnant Rihanna was spotted shopping in the baby aisle at a Target in Los Angeles Tuesday. The “Diamonds” singer, who has an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion, perused the newborn section of the store as she went bargain-hunting for some cute pieces of clothing in photos published by the Daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay-Z Oscar Party Draws Criticism for Flouting Chateau Marmont Boycott

Pre-pandemic, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Oscars after-party in the Chateau Marmont’s parking garage had become the most coveted invite of the big night. Revelers at the 2020 event, known as the Gold Party, which features a no-phones policy, included Rihanna, Reese Witherspoon, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, Gabrielle Union and Charlize Theron. Now, after a two-year absence, Jay-Z is set to throw the Oscar-night event in a lounge space on the Sunset Strip hotel’s storied property that was once home to Bar Marmont. (Beyonce is slated to perform her track “Be Alive” from the film King Richard on the awards telecast,...
COMPTON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Rihanna
Person
Kanye
Person
Elon Musk
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Fenty Beauty#Roc Nation#Lvmh#Yeezy
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Kodak Black Says He Would’ve Whipped Will Smith’s Daughter Willow for Writing a Letter to Tupac Shakur

In a wild rant, Kodak Black said that he would have whupped Will Smith’s daughter Willow for writing an alleged letter to Tupac Shakur. On Friday (April 8), Kodak jumped on Instagram Live and went on a rant about Will, his daughter Willow and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Yak said he would have whupped Willow for writing a letter to the late rapper, referring to a viral TikTok video featuring relationship expert Kevin Samuels reciting an alleged letter Willow wrote to Tupac when she was 11 years old.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & BF Devin Booker Run Errands After She Reveals She Watches All His Games: Rare Photos

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are rarely seen out together. The low key couple ran errands around Los Angeles on April 7. Kendall Jenner, 26, and Devin Booker, 25, were spotted running errands. The rarely seen couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 7 for the low key outing. Both the model and NBA star were casually dressed, with Kendall opting for a pair of green and black sides, a black tank top dress and a patterned blue cardigan. She later removed the sweater, seemingly due to the high temperatures, as she walked alongside the Phoenix Suns star. Meanwhile, Devin opted for a white t-shirt, brown pants and classic black All-Star Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
rolling out

How Jay-Z helped Kelly Rowland reconnect with estranged father

Kelly Rowland credits advice from Jay-Z for helping her to reconnect with her estranged father. The “Motivation” singer hadn’t seen Christopher Lovett for over 30 years until she reached out to him in 2018 and she praised the “99 Problems” hitmaker — who is married to her close friend Beyonce — for urging her to make the “jump” to do so.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Announces Engagement to Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged! Affleck popped the question to Lopez a second time after they rekindled their romance in February 2021. Lopez announced the big news in her On the JLo newsletter on April 8. In a video, Lopez fights back tears and shows her stunning green ring, saying, "You're perfect." Lopez's sister, Lynda, shared a picture of the ring on her Instagram Stories, writing, "So this happened. Love you @jlo #benaffleck."
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The Top 15 Jay Z Songs

No one has shaped music and the business surrounding music in the past, say, 50 years quite like the New York City-born rapper, Jay Z. The musician and lyricist has created many hits as well as brought many new faces to popular songs. He has more businesses than one can count and—perhaps we’ve buried the lead here—he’s husband to the Queen, herself: Beyonce.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

The Weeknd & Doja Cat Lead 2022 Billboard Music Awards Finalists: Full List

Click here to read the full article. The Weeknd is the top contender for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which NBC will broadcast live coast-to-coast on Sunday, May 15. The show will emanate from its usual home, the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, for the first time since 2019. The Weeknd is a finalist in 17 categories, including top artist, top male artist and top Hot 100 artist. His collaboration with Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears (Remix),” is up for six awards. Doja Cat is the leading female finalist with 14 nods, including top artist, top female artist and top...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Billboard

782
Followers
1K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy