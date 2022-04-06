ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Softball: Watchung Hills over Immaculata

By Andrew Borders
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Watchung Hills was an 11-2 winner over Immaculata on Tuesday in Somerville. Watchung Hills scored a run in the top of the first and...

NJ.com

MacKinney pilots No. 11 Bridgewater-Raritan past No. 7 Rumson-FH

By her own admission, Kelly MacKinney would rather set up her teammates for goals than score them herself. She did that for much of Saturday, shrugging off relentless defensive pressure to keep Bridgewater-Raritan, the No. 11-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, step-for-step with No. 7 Rumson-Fair Haven on the road.
RUMSON, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbridge defeats Iselin Kennedy - Softball recap

Samirrah Ortiz hit a home run as Woodbridge defeated Iselin Kennedy 8-2 in Woodbridge. Woodbridge (4-0) scored three runs in the second inning with Iselin Kennedy scoring two runs in the third. Woodbridge would go on to score two runs in the fourth and fifth innings and outhit Iselin Kennedy 8-2 in the game.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Verona tops Montclair - Baseball recap

Logan Colon had a two-run double as Verona defeated Montclair 3-2 in Montclair. Matt Vaccaro had two hits as well with Collin Knight and Ben Mackey tallying hits as well. Chris Baker also had a triple. Verona (4-0) held a 3-0 lead after the third inning and held on despite...
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Softball: O’Brien pitches 3-hitter to lead Ridgefield past Butler

Kaitlyn O’Brien struck out six and walked one, allowing three hits and one run in the circle to lead Ridgefield to a win at home over Butler, 5-1. Taylor Semeraro hit a single and a double with two runs scored while Deja Fernandez hit a home run and drove in a pair of runs for Ridgefield (1-1), which bounced back from a 14-2 season-opening loss at the hands of Wood-Ridge.
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Isaac Levinson leads Tenafly over Dwight-Morrow - Baseball recap

Isaac Levinson earned the win in relief with three innings of one-hit ball while striking out seven and walking two as Tenafly won on the road, 7-5, over Dwight-Morrow. Sam Powell belted a solo home run while Levinson went 3-for-4 with two RBI for Tenafly (2-2), which scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning for a 6-5 advantage.
TENAFLY, NJ
Softball
NJ.com

Woodstown over Atlantic Tech - Softball recap

Grace White threw five strikeouts and no walks over 3 2/3 innings to lead Woodstown in a 3-2 win over Atlantic Tech, in Mays Landing. Woodstown (4-0) scored a go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning, and led 2-1 at the end of the third inning. Grace Clark,...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 5 Mount St. Dominic over Columbia - Softball recap

Sydney Rosenkranz hit a solo home run with a walk to help give Mount St. Dominic, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 5-0 win over Columbia in Caldwell. Gianna Stern also drove in two runs and singled, and Olivia Bibbo went 2-for-4 for Mount St. Dominic (3-0), while Briella Longo went 2-for-3.
CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Newark Tech over Newark East Side - Softball recap

Jordyn Mallet went 2-for-4 with a double, six RBI and three runs scored to lead Newark Tech to a road 15-14 win over Newark East Side, in Newark. Newark Tech (3-1) scored the final run of the game in the top of the sixth, and led 11-9 after scoring five runs in the third inning.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris tops Villa Walsh - Girls lacrosse recap

Maggie Hance posted a hat-trick to go along with an assist as West Morris defeated Villa Walsh 12-2 in Morristown. Julia Carbon also posted a hat-trick with Celia Ortiz adding a goal and two assists. Lauren Carbon had a goal and an assist with Morgen Albanese, Kaitlyn Cronin, Maggie Goldberg and Abby Thornton tallying a goal each.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Ramapo rallies past Wayne Valley- Baseball recap

Jake Lopez went 2-for-4 with three RBI to lead Ramapo to an 8-7 win over Wayne Valley in Franklin Lakes. Connor Saslow went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Ramapo (1-2), which erased a 5-3 deficit with a five-run sixth inning to take the lead for good. Michael Whooley singled with two RBI, while Payne Teel went 2-for-3 with a RBI in the win.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
