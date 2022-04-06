GHS honors Cyndy Boulware

The Lebanon High School golf team entered the spring with high expectations, with a young group leading the way for the ‘Jackets this spring. According to head coach Trey Overstreet, the team has done a great job through three tournaments over the past four days. The team competed at the Bolivar Invitational on Monday, Camdenton Invitational on Wednesday, and the Seymour Invitational on Thursday. “Proud of the boys and the grit they showed throughout a long week of golf,” Overstreet said. “54 holes in four days to kick the season off is never easy, and then you add in two tough courses in Silo and Lake Valley and two days of brutal conditions Wednesday and Thursday, and it was a real grind this week.” For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO