Junction Claims Win Over Montrose

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — It was a battle of one-win teams out at a blustery Canyon View Park when the Tigers of Grand Junction played host to Montrose. The Indians took the early lead twice, but the Tigers would prevail 10-4, rattling off a handful of unanswered goals in the second half.

