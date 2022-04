Alec Baldwin has insisted he is not “culpable” for Halyna Hutchins’ death. The 63-year-old actor has filed an arbitration demand claiming his contract protects him from financial responsibility in the death of cinematographer, who was killed when a gun went off on the set of ‘Rust’ last October, and in the paperwork he has stressed that the events leading up to the tragedy had nothing to do with him.

