Charlotte, NC

Quick Six: James Borrego's future, next QB for Carolina, Triple-A rule changes, & more

 3 days ago

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Charlotte has secured a 2022 play-in spot, but they still may not make the playoffs. Does that mean Borrego gets fired?

The Panthers are interviewing a plethora of young quarterbacks, we talk about which one is most likely to land in Carolina.

Panthers to hold meetings with plethora of QBs

Tons of rule changes coming to Triple-A, we talk about which one we think is the most intriguing.

Tiger Woods… can he make the Masters cut?

Panther’s odds at a new stadium in five years, new uniforms, and more.

All on today’s Quick Six.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

