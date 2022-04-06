Quick Six: James Borrego’s future, next QB for Carolina, Triple-A rule changes, & more
(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Charlotte has secured a 2022 play-in spot, but they still may not make the playoffs. Does that mean Borrego gets fired?
The Panthers are interviewing a plethora of young quarterbacks, we talk about which one is most likely to land in Carolina.Panthers to hold meetings with plethora of QBs
Tons of rule changes coming to Triple-A, we talk about which one we think is the most intriguing.
Tiger Woods… can he make the Masters cut?
Panther’s odds at a new stadium in five years, new uniforms, and more.
All on today’s Quick Six.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 0