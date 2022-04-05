ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The 302 #5 (Season 5): Christmas at Rockwood | Full Show

metv2.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 302 visits historic Rockwood Mansion learn about what...

www.metv2.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Traditions#Rockwood
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Breaks His Silence on Finn’s Fate: ‘This Is the Ultimate Twist’

“The surprises keep coming and this is one that will definitely get a bunch of buzz.”. Fans are still reeling over the Bold & Beautiful death that rocked daytime on Friday, April 1. Not only was it a shock to viewers everywhere, Finn’s portrayer Tanner Novlan was taken aback by the news that his character would be the latest murder victim as well. In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Novlan revealed that producer and head writer Brad Bell called him personally with details as to where his character was headed. “I was pretty surprised,” he admitted. “But, that’s the nature of soap opera. Anything can happen at any time and that’s ultimately what keeps people engaged with the show.”
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice surprises royal fans in striking sheer lace dress

Embarking on a rare night out, Princess Beatrice surprised royal fans on Friday evening after she was spotted heading to Harry's Bar in London. Pictured meeting a friend for dinner, the Queen's granddaughter looked oh-so-chic as she stepped out in a stunning sheer lace dress by Hill House. In new photos published by Mail Online, Princess Beatrice was seen embracing her friend outside the ultra-exclusive restaurant in Mayfair.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PC Magazine

YouTube Starts Streaming Full Seasons of TV Shows for Free

US viewers can now stream full seasons of TV shows on YouTube for free—with ads. Stream nearly 4,000 episodes of popular programs like Hell's Kitchen, Andromeda, and Heartland, available to watch on the web, mobile devices, and "most" connected televisions (CTVs) via the YouTube TV app. "More people are...
TV SHOWS
411mania.com

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Officially Get Married (Pics)

People reports that Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera officially got married today at a ceremony in Palm Springs, California. The two spoke with People about the wedding and how it all came together. Here are highlights:. Cabrera on the non-traditional wedding: “It’s very us. The whole thing’s meant to bring...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Indy100

Couple shocked by landlord's 'insane' response to a normal request

A young couple was left fuming when their landlord told them to "lower their expectations" after asking him to sign a piece of paper.The Australian couple spent the past year requesting a reference from their uncooperative landlord – and have gotten nowhere. Taking to a popular Reddit thread, the woman explained that "many rental properties have this as a requirement" in Sydney. "He has refused time and time again despite us being great tenants," she penned. "These are the text messages he just sent me. What are everyone's thoughts?"In the initial message, she politely asked him to send the...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy