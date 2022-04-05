The 302 #4 (Season 5): Yule tide at Winterthur | Full Show

Jeremy O Harris’s trance-like study of power play sizzles; Chinonyerem Odimba tells a complex sibling story; and Robert Lindsay stars in a predictable family saga. The very air is different. Bel Air, in fact. Danya Taymor’s phenomenal UK premiere production of Jeremy O Harris’s Daddy (2019) bounces off the stage with the flat glare of a Hockney pool painting. Indeed, there is a real, splash-making pool on stage: the front row of the stalls was wringing itself out in the interval. The white walls of the villa designed by Matt Saunders are hit with Day-Glo colour. Isabella Byrd’s lighting sharpens contours, transfixing a character in a pink glow or, as if painting with a brush, sending colour slowly down a figure from top to toe. It also makes things woozy, with ripples of watery shadows.
