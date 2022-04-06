Predators' Matt Duchene: One of each Tuesday

Tarasenko notched an assist, seven shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild. Tarasenko fed Robert Thomas for the game-winning goal 1:27 into overtime. Through five games in April, Tarasenko has two goals and two helpers. The 30-year-old winger is up to 62 points, 206 shots on net, 72 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 64 contests. He's looked good with Thomas for much of the season as both have been steady presences on the second line.
Leddy supplied an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild. Leddy set up Justin Faulk for a third-period tally, sparking the Blues' comeback push. This was Leddy's fourth assist in as many games -- he's settled into a top-four role nicely after he was traded from the Red Wings at the deadline. The 31-year-old is up to 22 points, 63 shots on net and 59 blocked shots in 65 appearances this season.
Pacioretty (undisclosed) is on track to return to the lineup Saturday against Arizona, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pacioretty will still need to be activated off injured reserve prior to puck drop, but he skated with the No. 1 power-play unit Friday, which is a strong indication he'll be available against the Coyotes. The 33-year-old winger has been plagued by injuries this season, but he's been excellent when healthy, having racked up 15 goals and 29 points through 29 appearances.
Tucker went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 13-6 win against the Angels. Tucker started slow out of the gate but was responsible for Houston's final four runs with a three-run shot in the seventh inning and a solo blast in the ninth. The 25-year-old outfielder looks to build on an exceptional 2021 campaign as maybe the best hitter on a Houston team with high aspirations.
The Cardinals outrighted Waddell to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. St. Louis never formally announced that Waddell was designated for assignment, but he evidently went unclaimed on waivers and will remain in the organization. Waddell will lose his place on the 40-man roster, however, with his spot going to fellow reliever Andre Pallante, who earned a spot in the Cardinals' Opening Day bullpen.
