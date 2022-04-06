Oklahoma State Tops Wichita State 5-3
Oklahoma State faced off with Wichita State on Tuesday and came away with a 5-3 victory over the Shockers.
News On 6's John Holcomb shared the highlights at 9.
Oklahoma State faced off with Wichita State on Tuesday and came away with a 5-3 victory over the Shockers.
News On 6's John Holcomb shared the highlights at 9.
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.https://www.griffin.news/
Comments / 0