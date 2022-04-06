ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Oklahoma State Tops Wichita State 5-3

By John Holcomb
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
Oklahoma State faced off with Wichita State on Tuesday and came away with a 5-3 victory over the Shockers.

News On 6's John Holcomb shared the highlights at 9.

Salina Post

Local, area students earn academic honors at Wichita State

WICHITA - Wichita State University recently announced the names of 3,246 students who were on the WSU dean's honor roll for fall 2021. To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
WICHITA, KS
The Columbus Dispatch

'A beautiful kid.' Urban Meyer heartbroken over death of former Buckeye Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Urban Meyer was at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center early Saturday when his son-in-law, Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis, learned of Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s death. "I was with my grandkids and they were running around on the basketball court, and Corey got a phone call," the former Ohio State coach said. "He said, 'You won't believe this,' and he told me." ...
COLUMBUS, OH
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

