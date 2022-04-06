ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salute to our Veterans: Sergeant Joshua Simonson

By Emily Pounds
WPMI
 3 days ago

WPMI

Salute to our Veterans: Specialist 5 Philip Dixon

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. We honor Specialist 5 Philip Dixon who served 6 years in the U.S. Army with the One Hundred First Airborne Division. He is from Mobile. Thank you for your service, Specialist 5 Philip Dixon.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Salute to our Veterans: Mineman 1st Class Nathanial Cartwright

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Mineman 1st Class Nathanial Cartwright who serves in the U.S. Navy. He serves aboard the USS Tulsa. He is from Saraland. Thank you for your service, Mineman 1st Class Nathanial Cartwright.
WPMI

Salute to our Veterans: Seaman Jesse Walker

NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Seaman Jesse Walker who serves in the U.S. Navy. He serves aboard the USS Milius. Thank you for your service, Seaman Jesse Walker.
WPMI

Salute to our Veterans: Corporal Johnny Parker

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Corporal Johnny Parker who served in the U.S. Army. Thank you for your service and paying the ultimate sacrifice, Corporal Johnny Parker.
WPMI

Salute to our Veterans: Lieutenant Wayne Goolsby

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight, we honor Lieutenant Wayne Goolsby who served 21 years in the U.S. Coast Guard. Thank you for your service, Lieutenant Wayne Goolsby!
WIBW

Salute Our Heroes: Topeka pastor serves country, community, church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pastor Rey Rodriguez served through six wars and after retirement, he took a position that would allow him to share his faith and put his leadership skills to work. Reyes Rodriguez has been called many things, but for the past seven years those who attend Harvest...
