Public Safety

Investigators search for man wanted in triple shooting

WRAL
 3 days ago

www.wral.com

WREG

Man wanted in shooting death of ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man they say is responsible for shooting his ex-girlfriend to death in North Memphis. Travis Cohens, 30, is wanted for the shooting death of Teonka Gunn. The shooting happened at the Saint Court Apartments on North Watkins on March 1. Police say Gunn was found lying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KRON4 News

Investigation underway after man dies from Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a shooting Friday night in Vallejo, according to police. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of Pepper Drive where officers spotted a man who suffered from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but later died of […]
VALLEJO, CA
KOLD-TV

Tucson Police: Man wanted for shootings at gas stations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a man in connection with shootings at two Tucson gas stations earlier this year. The TPD said the suspect was trespassing prior to both shootings. On Jan. 11, there was a shooting at the Circle K located at the intersection...
TUCSON, AZ
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Driver jailed for life for dragging man to death under car

A driver who mowed down a pedestrian and dragged him more than half-a-mile has been jailed for at least 30 years for the “cruel” murder.Martin Eastwood, 22, used a stolen Ford S-Max as a weapon to kill 25-year-old Liam Dent in revenge for a minor confrontation outside a pub.Having knocked Mr Dent down, Eastwood, from Epsom, Surrey, drove at speeds of up to 32mph, dragging his screaming victim along in the early hours of July 26 2019.His friend Daniel Morris, 22, who admitted manslaughter, drove behind in a Volvo, frantically honking his horn for him to stop.By the time Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL

Son charged in father's death at Cumberland County home

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Son charged in father's death at Cumberland County home. A man has been charged with second-degree murder after Cumberland County deputies discovered his father at...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
ABC 15 News

One man killed in overnight shooting, police searching for suspect

PHOENIX — One man was shot and killed early Sunday morning near Claremont Street and Black Canyon Highway. Phoenix police say they found 34-year-old Michael Miles with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex courtyard. Paramedics pronounced Miles dead on scene, according to police. Police were unable to identify...
PHOENIX, AZ
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV News 3

Rockdale St. shooting seriously injures man, police investigate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) announced early Friday morning they are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man. Police say the shooting happened in the 4700 block of Rockdale Street. SPD now confirms the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Police located an adult male suffering from serious injuries. He […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSYX ABC6

Man wanted for shooting east Columbus store employee

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused in a shooting on the east side. Police said around 10 p.m. on January 28, the suspect shot a male employee while he was close at New Bottle Cap Beverage at 3020 East Livingston Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH
KWCH.com

Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Leon, KBI investigating

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) said a Leon man suffered critical injuries in an officer-involved shooting in the Butler County town south of El Dorado. The agency said the Butler County Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI at about 2:20 p.m. Thursday, requesting assistance to investigate the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Sacramento Bee

Sacramento police investigating shooting that injured man along El Camino Avenue

Officers were investigating a shooting that injured a man early Tuesday in Old North Sacramento, police said. The shooting was reported about 5:30 a.m. in the 500 block of El Camino Avenue, between Forrest and Fairfield streets. Officers arrived at the shooting scene and found the man with at least one gunshot wound, said Officer Chad Lewis, a Sacramento Police Department spokesman.
SACRAMENTO, CA

