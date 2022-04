LAWRENCE — The celebration of Kansas men’s basketball’s latest national championship will continue long past the team’s parade, according to an announcement from 6th Man Strategies, LLC. Starting with a stop at Wichita East High School on April 23, members of the Jayhawks’ national title-winning team will tour the state and interact with fans. Christian Braun, David McCormack, Ochai Agbaji, Dajuan Harris Jr. and Jalen Wilson are all listed as players who’ll be in attendance in Wichita, and in time, online at...

TOPEKA, KS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO