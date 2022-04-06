Highlights: A&M 8, Texas State 4

Texas transfer Courtney Ramey is reportedly gaining interest from a lot of teams after hitting the transfer portal on Mar. 31. Three teams from the B1G have shown interest in the former Longhorns guard. Ramey attended Webster Groves High School in Saint Louis, Missouri. He was a 4-star recruit from...
In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
Comments / 0