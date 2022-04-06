ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Highlights: A&M 8, Texas State 4

Bryan College Station Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the highlights from the midweek win...

theeagle.com

Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA

