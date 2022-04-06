ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

McLeod and Young Homer in 7-3 Victory Over UL-Lafayette

By George Faust
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MRK9i_0f0dxLXe00

RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech takes game one of the mid-week series 7-3 over UL-Lafayette at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park on Tuesday night.

LA Tech (20-9, 6-3 C-USA) takes game one of the mid-week series over UL-Lafayette (14-14, 4-5 Sun Belt) behind a Logan McLeod and Taylor Young home run along with a strong start from Greg Martinez on the mound.

After two scoreless innings, the Bulldogs jumped on the board in the third inning on a Young solo home run. Two batters later, Steele Netterville turned on a pitch driving in the second run.

Greg Martinez tossed a solid five innings in his fourth start earning a no decision when the Ragin’ Cajuns took the lead in the top of the seventh. The right-hander gave up no runs, allowing three hits, and striking out a season-high seven batters.

McLeod led off the bottom of the seventh inning driving his first career home run over the left-center field wall to knot things back at 3-3. With two-outs in the inning, Adarius Myers battled a tough at-bat, drawing a walk to bring in the go ahead run.

The Bulldogs scored three more in the eighth inning on a two-run double from Cole McConnell . Taylor Young scored the seventh run on a passed ball.

Landon Tomkins earned the win in relief hurling 1.1 innings and giving up two runs, but neither were earned.

Kyle Crigger threw the final six outs to record his fifth save of the season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

Louisiana opens five game road trip at Louisiana Tech

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team opens a five-game roadtrip on Tuesday when it travels to face in-state rival Louisiana Tech in a two-game series at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.  First pitch for Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m., with the teams concluding the two-game set on Wednesday at 6. […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Rawls, Ragin’ Cajuns Rally To Shut Down Louisiana Tech, 8-6

RUSTON – Louisiana’s Cooper Rawls made the most – and then some – of his relief appearance against in-state rival Louisiana Tech on Wednesday. Making just his third appearance of the season, and first in over a month, the sophomore was nothing short of magnificent as he fanned 12 batters in the final 7.2 innings and helped the Ragin’ […]
RUSTON, LA
KLFY News 10

Cajun Baseball wins series opener with Arkansas State, 10-0

Jonesboro, AR – Ragin Cajun Baseball dominates in game one of the Sun Belt series with Arkansas State. UL scored 10 runs en route to the lopsided victory. Brandon Talley got the win for Louisiana. The Cajuns scored two in the 2nd, two in the 3rd, to take an early 4-nothing lead. UL’s Conner Kimple […]
JONESBORO, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruston, LA
City
Homer, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Mound, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
KLFY News 10

Louisiana Keeps Troy in Check, Surges Late in Series-Opening Triumph

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team gained control of the Sun Belt Conference series with Troy on Friday, April 8 by jumping out to an early lead on an Alexa Langeliers home run and following the lead of pitcher Sam Landry to a 7-1 victory at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park. Langeliers (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI) gave the […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Greg Martinez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patterson Park#Louisiana Tech#Ul Lafayette#La Tech#Ragin#Cajuns#Nexstar Media Inc
thecomeback.com

College hoops fans react to star entering transfer portal

One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy