Click here to read the full article. The Curatorial Forum at the 2022 edition of Expo Chicago began with a reminder and a call to action. “I think that in the last two and a half years, we’ve gotten a little sore,” Renaud Proch said in his opening remarks. The executive and artistic director of Independent Curators International, which helped organize the forum, explained that he thought curators had fallen into “curatorial muscle memory,” or the habit of simply doing what one has always done. “We have to reset our bodies and our muscles and let go of curatorial muscle memory, so...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO