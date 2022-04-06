ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

10-year-old boy hospitalized after Raleigh crash

WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using...

www.wral.com

Salina Post

Police: 10-year-old Kan. boy dies after accidental fall

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a 10-year-old in Great Bend,. Just after 5:30p.m. March 24, officers and detectives of the Great Bend Police Department, along with Great Bend Fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of 10th Street in Great Bend in reference to an unresponsive juvenile who had been involved in an accidental fall, according to a media release.
GREAT BEND, KS
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
WAFF

Missing 10-year-old Nashville boy found

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 10-year-old boy reported missing on Saturday has been found, Metro Police said Sunday. Police said Braden Fielding was found Sunday morning coming from a wooded area near his home. He told police he spent the night there. Police said the 10-year-old appeared to be OK, but he will be checked out medically.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WRAL

Son charged in father's death at Cumberland County home

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Son charged in father's death at Cumberland County home. A man has been charged with second-degree murder after Cumberland County deputies discovered his father at...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

3-year-old boy dies after being hit by vehicle in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 3-year-old boy died Saturday after being hit by a vehicle driven by a family member, according to Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee. The incident happened about 2 p.m. on private property on Wildwood Court in Hartsville, and the boy was pronounced dead at a local hospital, Hardee said. No […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WRAL

Playground shootout caught on camera

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Neighbors in the Philadelphia community say the shooting -- an exchange of more than 60 shots -- is an unfortunate, common occurrence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

2 arrested in stray-bullet shooting that killed 61-year-old

NEW YORK -- Police on Friday announced the arrests of two men who were charged in the stray-bullet shooting death of 61-year-old Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo in the Bronx on Monday.Donald Johnson, 20, and Rakell Hampton, 33, were charged with murder, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said."Both men are residents of the Bronx. Both have lengthy criminal histories," Sewell said. "As I said at the scene of this crime, this is another example of pointless violence on the streets of our city.Soriano De-Perdomo was shot in the back Monday night when two groups opened fire on each other down the block on 188th Street off the Grand Concourse.Soriano De-Perdomo's death came less than a week after 12-year-old Kade Lewin was fatally struck by a stray bullet in Brooklyn, and just days before that, a 3-year-old was shot in the shoulder while leaving day care but survived.Stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates.
BRONX, NY

