Big Rapids tennis girls enjoy huge success in opener

Addison Mossel had a commanding performance at No. 1 singles against Greenville on Tuesday. (File photo)

BIG RAPIDS – Tuesday was a cold day for girls outdoor tennis but a fun one for the Big Rapids Cardinals and new coach Renee Kent.

Big Rapids swept Greenville 8-0 at the high school tennis courts in nonleague action. Seven of the Cardinal eight wins were 6-0, 6-0. The other one was 6-2, 6-0.

For Big Rapids in singles:

Addison Mossel (No. 1) swept Grace Burrill 6-0, 6-0; Sabina Walker (No 2) blanked Emma Morano 6-0, 6-0; Gigi Green (No. 3) stopped Sage Lilley 6-2, 6-0 and Benna Mossel swept Skyeanne Sherwood 6-0, 6-0.

For the Cardinals in doubles:

Cortney Myers-Emily Mathewson (No. 1) defeated Sam Campbell-Rebekah Jordan 6-0, 6-0; Kara Paquette-Ari Glentz (No. 2) topped Madison Strohl-Shalmar Milewski 6-0, 6-0; Lauren Wilcox-Aliyah Glentz (No. 3) blanked Madison Gibbons-Lebuen Bennett 6-0, 6-0 and Emily Beemer-Rebecca Myers blanked Brooklyn Treynor-Peace Khlaichantona 6-0, 6-0.

Kent contributed the team’s win from being consistent with serving and hitting better shots than their opponents.

"We've not been outside more than three times for practice since the season started due to the weather,” Kent said.

She noted her team has been practicing indoors at both the Ferris State Racquet Center and Riverview Elementary. Teaching basic shot selection, proper court movement, and being mentally tough with a good attitude has been the main focus up to this point she added.

"I am pleased with how the girls played today," Kent said. "I saw a lot of good shots and serves."

The girls varsity tennis team will be traveling north to Harbor Springs on Monday with a 1 p.m. start.

