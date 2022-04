The Masters is one of the biggest weeks on the golf calendar, and that’s true for golf fashion as well. With so many eyes on Augusta National, companies know this is an important opportunity to make a statement. One article of clothing – the coveted champion’s Green Jacket – may stand out above the rest, but there will be a lot of noteworthy looks at Augusta National before someone slips on golf’s most famous coat come Sunday.

GOLF ・ 9 HOURS AGO