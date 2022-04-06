HS BASEBALL/SOFTBALL: Roundup from April 5

Bat and baseball (Associated Press)

BASEBALL

GREENWOOD 9

MONAHANS 2

Jaxon Ramos starred at the plate and on the mound to lead Greenwood to a 9-2 victory over Monahans during Tuesday’s District 2-4A game at the Greenwood baseball field.

Ramos was 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBI and a run scored.

On the mound, Ramos was victorious after striking out 12 batters over 5 1/3 innings. Ramos allowed one run, one hit and walked none, while throwing only 62 pitches.

Greenwood’s Kye Compton went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI; Paul Hudson went 2-for-3 with two runs scored; Bryce Giles was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a steal; Bret Davis scored two runs and Zac Rybolt drove in a run, scored and stole a base.

The Rangers (9-13, 2-3) visit Fort Stockton at 7 p.m. Saturday.

BIG SPRING 11

LAKE VIEW 7

BIG SPRING – Joshua Miramontes was 2-for-4 with a home run, five RBI and two runs scored to propel Big Spring past San Angelo Lake View during Tuesday’s District 3-4A game at Steer Field.

Big Spring’s Austen Raines was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI, a steal and a run scored; Ricky Escovedo walked four times and scored three runs and Eli Cobos was 1-for-2 with a double, a run scored and two walks.

Cobos also got the win the mound after allowing seven runs (one earned) over 4 2/3 innings.

Gabriel Baeza followed with 2 1/3 shutout innings of one-hit ball, as the second-place Steers improved to 15-7 overall and 5-3 in district.

Big Spring visits Lake View at 7 p.m. Friday.

ANDREWS 11

PECOS 0

PECOS – Auden Bustamante struck out seven and allowed only two hits and one walk to lead No. 20-ranked Andrews to a run-rule win over Pecos in five innings during Tuesday’s District 2-4A game.

The Mustangs bats provided strong run support, as Clay Manning homered, drove in three runs and walked; Cooper Ivison also homered and had three RBI; Hagen Tuck went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored; Brock Tijerina was 2-for-4 with two triples, two RBI and a run scored; Brycen Diaz doubled and scored twice and EJ Lopez went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

First-place Andrews (13-5, 5-0) will host second-place Seminole (14-7-1, 3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.

SOFTBALL

ANDREWS 15

PECOS 4

PECOS – Kenedi Holly was 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, four RBI and two runs scored to power Andrews past Pecos in a five-inning run-rule win during Tuesday’s District 2-4A contest.

Andrews’ Hailey Bowman was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored; Emily Cordova went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored; Salma Peregrino was 2-for-4 with two RBI and a runs scored and Kaitlyn Cavazos drove in two runs.

Lady Mustangs starter Jacee Johnson picked up the win after allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks over five innings. Johnson struck out six.

First-place Andrews (12-8-3, 6-1) hosts Seminole at 5 p.m. Friday.