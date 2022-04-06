ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Spring snow gets a cold reception

By Jackie Purcell
alaskasnewssource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage is up to 89.3 inches of snow for the winter so far, so what is another .7 inches to make it an even 90 inches? That is still possible through Wednesday night as snow showers remain in the...

www.alaskasnewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Winter's comeback: Snow chances accompany cold air this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a taste of spring several days earlier this month, winter makes a comeback in the weekend ahead. Light rain was moving through West Michigan Friday evening with temperatures still mainly in the 40s. Falling temperatures late Friday will cause precipitation to switch over to snow, continuing overnight through Saturday morning.
KALAMAZOO, MI
AccuWeather

Snow, cold making a comeback in Northeast

Biting winds and snow showers have made the last weekend of March look and feel more like February in the Northeast as winter returns with a vengeance. AccuWeather meteorologists say the clock is ticking on the wintry weather, however, with the cold expected to ease up during the last days of the month.
WASHINGTON, DC
Channel 6000

Spring has sprung in Oregon — but it’s still cold

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spring arrives with the Vernal Equinox at 8:32 a.m. Sunday. And it’s likely to be a bit on the cold side. Sunday begins cold with morning low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Expect scattered rain showers for the Willamette Valley in the early part of the day while snow will still be falling at times in the Cascades, including below pass level.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southcentral Alaska#Spring Snow#Gulf Of Alaska#Weather#Ktuu#Interior#Aleutians
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cold with snow showers possible Sunday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Cloudy and breezy this evening, chilly but not as cold tonight. Lows stay around 30 degrees with wind chills in the 20s. Monday morning will be a chilly start. You’ll need a warm winter coat and gloves as you head out the door. By the late afternoon, temperatures will rise to the 50s; however, the air should still feel a bit chilly. Wind gusts will be between 15 - 20 mph through the day, keeping temperatures in the 40s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBCMontana

Cold front to bring light snow and cooler temperatures

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Madison & Gallatin counties from midnight through 6 PM Sunday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches across most lower elevations and within valleys, and up to 5 inches over mountain passes. We are tracking a cold front that will move through tonight into Sunday...
ENVIRONMENT
WMTW

First round of spring snow, rain on the way for Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Keep your coats handy, temperatures will once again be dropping to seasonable levels in Maine. Below freezing temperatures overnight and in the early morning hours may cause some precipitation to fall as snow or ice. Thursday morning may bring snow in the morning before changing to...
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Windy And Cold Monday With Scattered Snow Showers

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong cold front moved across metro Denver early Monday morning with gusty winds behind it from the north. After a high of 66 degrees on Sunday in the Mile High City we will spend most of the day today in the 30s. We are expecting scattered snow showers off and on through the day, especially between the mid-morning and early afternoon hours. Accumulations will be light and mostly confined to grassy areas. Locations north of Interstate 70 won’t see much snow. The heaviest totals in the Denver area will be in the foothills of Jefferson County and on the Palmer Divide in Douglas County and Elbert County. Those areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Conditions will be worse over the eastern plains and in south-central Colorado today where we could see the wind and snow create tough driving, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. White-out conditions will be possible in some areas. It will stay windy at times and cold on Tuesday and we will have the continued chance for some light snow showers. Warmer weather arrives on Wednesday and that trend will take up into the upcoming weekend.
DENVER, CO
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Timing on rain, cold and snow

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A cold front swings in Friday morning, bringing showers and colder temps. Don’t be surprised if you see flakes mixing with the cold rain showers in the morning. Coverage between 50-70% Most areas will receive light accumulations on Saturday. Colder temperatures Saturday night into Sunday....
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIO Dayton

Chance for snow showers tomorrow morning; Cold weekend ahead

FRIDAY EVENING: Mostly cloudy skies along with the chance for a few light rain showers, according to Storm Center 7 meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux. Possibly a bit more widespread and heavier than earlier; possible rumble of thunder. SATURDAY: Feeling winter-like for Saturday; expect mostly cloudy skies and chilly conditions. Scattered snow...
ENVIRONMENT
Duluth News Tribune

WeatherTalk: The spring snow melt will begin this week

FARGO — Temperatures this week will be warm enough to start melting the snow pack across eastern North Dakota and northern Minnesota. The process of turning ice into water requires energy which comes out of the heat in the air, as a result, our temperatures will not be nearly as warm as across South Dakota and southern Minnesota where there is little to no snow on the ground.
MINNESOTA STATE
WISH-TV

Tracking snow chances and more cold air

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was not a pleasant end to the workweek as it was cold and breezy with sporadic showers. Rain looks to transition to snow Friday night with below average temperatures sticking around. A Wind Advisory is in place in far northwestern Indiana until 4 AM EDT...
INDIANA STATE
KFOX 14

Early Spring system brings heavy snow to Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) – The old saying goes, if you don’t like the weather in Texas, wait five minutes. With the forecast on Monday and Tuesday, that seems pretty accurate. Severe weather rolled in, bringing some much-needed rain, that rain transitioning to thick snow and low visibility. Parts...
AMARILLO, TX
13 WHAM

Lake snow and near record cold Monday

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The calendar may have turned to Spring a week ago, but Winter still has plenty of life left. A blast of unseasonably cold air will continue in WNY through Tuesday evening. The heart of the Arctic cold air will move over WNY early Monday afternoon. The cold air will of course also lead to areas of lake effect snow through midday Monday.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy