When tens of thousands of fans file into Memorial Stadium for the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, the action on the field might not be the most important thing going on in the stadium. On the sidelines will be dozens of recruiting targets, both in-state products and out-of-state visitors, who the Nebraska coaching staff has been in regular contact with. These visits to a gameday-like atmosphere come at an important time for the class of 2023, especially before busy summer schedules filled with team camps. ...

LINCOLN, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO