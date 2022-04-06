ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore County, AL

Apparent tornado damages man’s home the same day his wife taken off life support

By Ashley Bowerman
WSFA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Emergency Management Agency officials in Elmore County confirmed at least one tornado touched down in Wetumpka Tuesday. That tornado is believed to have left behind a path of damage 11 miles long. One man in Wetumpka believes that tornado directly hit his property. Frank Senn...

black betty
3d ago

Lord Jesus please put a hedge of protection around this man and protect him and comfort his heart in Jesus name.Amen.💔🙏

