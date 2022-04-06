Neighbors save owl from police patrol car in Greensboro before releasing it into the wild

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police began a homicide investigation on Wednesday after a man was shot and killed, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. On Tuesday at 3:16 p.m., police responded to the 30 block of Ackland Drive when they were told about a shooting. Officers found a man, later identified as […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Greensboro on Monday after another man was shot and killed over a year ago, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Rodon Edgar Boswell, 41, of Greensboro was arrested on Veasley Street. Police say he has been charged with first-degree murder. On Dec. 28, 2020, […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was taken to the hospital after being shot, according to Greensboro police. Just after midnight Friday, police were called to the 800 block of Caledon Drive in reference to a shooting. Officers found someone who had been shot on the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital, and […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Around 4:46 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was in a car with a child in the backseat when she was reportedly shot on Piedmont Circle. The child was not injured. After the shooting, the woman drove herself […]
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Police in North Carolina needs help to find a 16-year-old who was last seen leaving a house in Hoke County with her 1-month old infant. NEW: Birthday party turns deadly in Robeson County. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said the juvenile may be in...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 29-year-old Colt Johnson has never seen his mother, 42-year-old April Barber, outside of prison. The Wilkes County woman has spent nearly 30 years of two life sentences in prison for the murders of her grandparents. Governor Roy Cooper granted her clemency Thursday. "I know I’m excited...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies seized pounds of fentanyl after a drug investigation. According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at the home of Donald Robert Lynch on Spencer Road in Archdale. Detectives sized “a trafficking amount” of fentanyl and methamphetamine, bath salts and steroids. Six firearms and drug paraphernalia were also seized. […]
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A Wilkes County woman who has spent 30 years in prison for the murders of her grandparents has been granted clemency, according to a release from Gov. Roy Cooper's office. April Leigh Barber is now 46 years old. She was just 15 when she killed...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies were in the right place at the right time to help an Alamance County woman. On Tuesday, patrol deputies were parked at Five Points Grocery north of Burlington, observing traffic. While they were there, they saw a white car driving on NC 62. As the car passed by, they […]
GRANTSVILLE, Tooele County — Video of a nasty crash on Interstate 80 near here shows the drama of the encounter involving two semi-trucks, a trooper’s SUV and a passenger car. Injuries were somehow minor in the entanglement that left one of the semis on fire. The Utah Highway...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot after breaking into an ex’s apartment. Police were called to Countryside Drive in Winston-Salem just before 6 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the shoulder. They say that the man and the tenant of the apartment had been […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men were arrested after a chase that shut down a busy highway in Forsyth County, and police believe one is connected to the shooting of a firefighter. Police identified Keon Rush, 18, as a suspect in the shooting incident at Kermit’s in Winston-Salem. Police say he was driving the […]
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WPD responded to a report of a suspicious death in the Cape Fear River around 10:30 a.m. this morning near the 0000 block of Harnett St. Upon arrival, officers discovered a body in the river. At this time, the death does not appear to be...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are looking for two people accused of stealing money from someone who accidentally left access to their bank account up at an ATM, a news release said. The incident happened on Dec. 5, 2021. Police said that the person left their account access...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is in jail after being arrested for reckless, impaired driving according to deputies. Just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Alamance County deputies received a BOLO for a reckless driver who had been involved in a traffic accident in Chapel Hill and had run over multiple mailboxes. Deputies located the […]
