Former State Rep. Brian Clem (D-Salem) today loaned a new political action committee called Oregonians Are Ready $500,000. Clem, who stepped down last year after his eighth session in the Capitol, was part of a group of moderate Democrats increasingly at odds with the dominant left wing of the House Democratic caucus. Joining him as founding members of the new group are five other former longtime Democratic lawmakers: former state Sen. Arnie Roblan (D-Coos Bay) and former state Reps. Jeff Barker (D-Aloha), Debbie Boone (D-Cannon Beach), Betty Komp (D-Woodburn) and Caddie McKeown (D-Coos Bay).

SALEM, OR ・ 22 DAYS AGO