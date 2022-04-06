Bibb County Sheriff David Davis returns after undergoing cancer treatment

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office found Ms. Vandiver safe on her property. “Ms. Vandiver was cold but other than that appeared to be okay. She was taken to the hospital for observation. Thanks to all of our community members for your care and concern!” the sheriff’s office wrote.
MACON, Ga. — Wednesday marks one year since a 30-year-old Bibb County jailer was stabbed in the neck and killed in the line of duty. The GBI says Deputy Christopher Knight and four or five other jailers were moving inmate Albert Booze from a cell block to a suicide watch cell when Booze grabbed a knife from Knight’s hip and attacked him.
WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County couple is behind bars, charged with child molestation and incest. Richard and Lynda Wood are accused of having sexual contact with a minor for nearly 7 years while the couple lived in Jefferson County. The two were arrested by the GBI in their Martinez home. They’re currently being […]
CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon in Canton. CCSO says it appears a murder-suicide happened around 5:45 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Bridge Mill Avenue in the Bridge Mill Subdivision. Deputies arrived and found two people dead inside the home. They say right now it appears a 57-year-old father shot and killed his 19-year-old daughter and then took his own life.
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly three dozen people in central Georgia have been arrested following a drug bust the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is calling “Operation Hell Froze Over.”. “Operation Hell Froze Over” took place over a period of several months after receiving several complaints from citizens...
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are searching for a man in Laurens County and say if you see him you should not approach, but call 911. The search for David Nathaniel Sentell began Monday afternoon in the area of 5527 Greenpond Road, deputies said. At 3 p.m. the sheriff...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman accused of shooting heroin while giving birth, killing her newborn, was granted a bond during her first court appearance. Amanda Malpas, 34, was arrested on Thursday and charged with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death. On Friday, she faced a judge and was granted a $75,000 bond. […]
CHICOPEE, Ga — A Gainesville man has been charged with the murder of his own mother, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call requesting a welfare check following around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Chicopee Street at South Hall County.
MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — A 34-year-old Jackson resident and 31-year-old Coyers resident were both sentenced to upwards of 200 months in prison for “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine”, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of Middle District Georgia. John Terrell Johnson was sentenced to 276 months in prison, while Tosha Danielle Kidd was […]
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A jail inmate stabbed a Fulton County detention officer Thursday morning, Sheriff Pat Labat confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Labat said a Fulton County Jail inmate grabbed the officer from behind and stabbed him...
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two more people have been arrested on murder charges in connection to the deaths of three people in Paulding County last month. The Paulding County Sheriff’s office said they were called to reports of three people shot at a home on Chesapeake Way in Rockmart on March 21.
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — Two teens are dead following a crash in Hancock County Sunday evening. According to Georgia State Patrol, it happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Route 15 and Fairmont Road. GSP Post 33 was asked to investigate the crash. The preliminary investigation shows that a semi...
TYLER, Texas — A Smith grand jury has indicted a Tyler mother and father accused of child endangerment after deputies say their children were found in poor physical shape inside a house filled with the smell of feces. Katelynn Schengeli, 26, and her live-in boyfriend, Cory Evans, 27, were...
ALBANY — Thirteen Bibb County school principals and district administrators came to Albany Friday and visited several DCSS schools to view the Helping Hands Ending Hunger program “in action.”. The visitors observed students at Lincoln Elementary and Radium Middle Schools as they donated food items and watched student...
GRAY, Ga. — A Milledgeville woman now faces charges of involuntary manslaughter after a woman was found dead in Jones County last month. According to a news release, deputies responded to a call of a dead person on March 22 and found 59-year-old Terri Potts dead in the driveway of her home on Joycliff Circle.
ATLANTA — At the age of 12, Zoe Price was an active sixth grader who loved to play basketball and lacrosse. However, in the summer of 2021, during a family vacation at the beach, her family saw a misalignment in her back that would cause Zoe to temporarily stop playing sports.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta EMT and mother were arrested earlier this week, accused of abusing her 2-year-old child. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said it is asking the public if anyone else has experienced abuse by, or knows that their child was abused by, EMT Cristian Anthony Stern.
LEALMAN, Fla. — One person is dead following a fire that broke out at a Pinellas County senior living facility Saturday evening. According to St. Pete Fire and Rescue, the happened at the Noble Senior Living Center in Lealman. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says one person was rushed...
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man, formerly of Richland, Ga., has been indicted in the 1982 murder of a U.S. Army private stationed out of Fort Benning, cracking open a decades-long cold case. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, it all started with a team of retired GBI investigators.
Comments / 7