ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis returns after undergoing cancer treatment

WMAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavis said he's feeling good and he's glad...

www.13wmaz.com

Comments / 7

Related
WJBF

Martinez couple charged with Incest and Child Molestation

WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County couple is behind bars, charged with child molestation and incest. Richard and Lynda Wood are accused of having sexual contact with a minor for nearly 7 years while the couple lived in Jefferson County. The two were arrested by the GBI in their Martinez home. They’re currently being […]
MARTINEZ, GA
CBS 46

Father, daughter identified in Cherokee County murder-suicide

CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon in Canton. CCSO says it appears a murder-suicide happened around 5:45 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Bridge Mill Avenue in the Bridge Mill Subdivision. Deputies arrived and found two people dead inside the home. They say right now it appears a 57-year-old father shot and killed his 19-year-old daughter and then took his own life.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bibb County, GA
Bibb County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Health
Bibb County, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment
WRBL News 3

High-speed chase, distribution of meth: two Georgia residents sentenced to prison

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — A 34-year-old Jackson resident and 31-year-old Coyers resident were both sentenced to upwards of 200 months in prison for “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine”, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of Middle District Georgia. John Terrell Johnson was sentenced to 276 months in prison, while Tosha Danielle Kidd was […]
MONROE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy