Deputies: Local woman charged, arrested for elbowing medical technician during ambulance ride

A 50-year-old Downey woman was arrested last week after sheriff’s deputies say she elbowed an emergency medical technician in the face while being transported to a local hospital.

Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Diana M. Corcorran at Portneuf Medical Center on Thursday and charged her with felony battery upon a healthcare worker for the alleged attack.

The incident occurred in an ambulance on Interstate 15 north of Downey shortly after 11 a.m. on March 27, according to an incident report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.

Deputies and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to a home on East Center Street in Downey for the report of a woman, later identified as Corcorran, who was overdosing, the incident report says.

Upon their arrival, deputies and emergency medical staff administered Narcan, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses, before Corcorran, who was unconscious but breathing, was loaded onto a gurney and into the back of the ambulance.

The ambulance stopped at mile marker 36 north of Downey on Interstate 15 and the deputy was advised Corcorran had struck one of the emergency medical staff members in the face, deputies said in the incident report.

When the deputy entered the back of the ambulance, Corcorran had regained consciousness and was flailing her arms around, deputies said. The deputy secured Corcorran’s hands to the gurney using handcuffs and the ambulance proceeded to Portneuf Medical Center.

At the hospital, Corcorran “was still attempting to fight with the ambulance staff and hospital staff,” so it was requested she remain handcuffed until she calmed down, deputies said.

The emergency medical staff member told the deputy she was trying to gather Corcorran’s vitals when Corcorran started removing the safety belts of the gurney. The emergency medical technician tried to calm Corcorran down when Corcorran struck her in the nose with her elbow, deputies said.

The emergency medical technician told the deputy she would seek medical treatment at the hospital because she was experiencing pain in her face, a headache and nausea, deputies said.

Corcorran was admitted to the behavioral health unit at the hospital and remained there from March 27 until Thursday when hospital staff informed the sheriff’s office Corcorran was set to be released. A sheriff deputy responded to the hospital, charged Corcorran and arrested her.

Corcorran appeared in front of 6th District Judge Paul Laggis for an arraignment hearing Friday, during which Corcorran was ordered to be released from jail on her own recognizance.

She is due back in court on April 12 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.

If convicted of the felony charge of battering a health care worker, Corcorran faces up to three years in state prison.