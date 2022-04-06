ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAPD seek public's help finding missing 11-month-old boy

Police today sought the public's help to locate an 11-month-old boy who was last seen in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles.

Theo Alexander Guarino was last seen in the care of his father's friend about 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of West Vernon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police noted there is an ongoing custody battle for Theo between the boy's mother and father, though no further details were provided.

Theo is Hispanic, 2-feet-tall and weighs about 30 pounds, with a light complexion, brown hair, blue eyes and a birthmark on the outside of his left knee.

Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts was asked to contact LAPD Officer Hadeen at 213-677-9077 or the LAPD 77th Street Division watch commander at 323-786-5077. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org .

Missing South LA infant boy found safe

An 11-month-old boy who was reported missing last week in South Los Angeles has been found safe. Theo Alexander Guarino had last been seen at 11:55 p.m. on March 31. He had been in the care of his father's friend amid an ongoing custody dispute between his parents, Los Angeles police said. He was returned safe to his mother, police confirmed early Wednesday morning. No details were provided on how exactly he went missing and where he was found. 
Missing 4-year-old boy found, mother arrested by LA County Sheriffs

A four-year-old boy who was abducted by his biological mother has been found by Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputiesEthan Rodriguez, who lives with foster parents, was abducted near East 124th Street and South Mona Boulevard in Willowbrook on Tuesday at 3:30 pm while his mother, Cristina Rodriguez, was visiting him, according to LA County Sheriffs. The two were seen walking in the area of 700 block of Rosecrans Avenue in Compton on Wednesday. Cristina Rodriguez was arrested and booked for child abduction. Her bond is set at $40,000.
3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
Couple Who Were Planning Summer Wedding Killed by Driver in Chase: 'They Both Loved Each Other So Much'

A couple in the midst of planning their summer wedding were killed in California early Saturday morning after their car was struck during a police chase. Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were on their way home from a party when their vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver, reported KACB. According to a GoFundMe created for their families, the party was a celebration of Jaramillo's birthday.
Michael Grossman Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 101 [Marin County, CA]

Petaluma Man Dead after Motorcycle Accident on San Antonio Road. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., near Novato southbound 101 of San Antonio Road. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that 46-year-old Grossman was splitting lanes when traffic ahead suddenly slowed down. The motorcyclist then rear-ended a van before spinning around and...
3 freeway shootings in 24 hours leave LA drivers rattled

In the past 24 hours, there have been three shootings on Los Angeles freeways, and at least this point, authorities said they do not believe the shootings are connected in any way. "All three of them seem to be independent. They do not seem to be related whatsoever," Officer Marco Lizarraga, with the California Highway Patrol, said Tuesday nightThe most recent and third  shooting went down right after 5:30 p.m. on the 710 Freeway, just south of the 105 Freeway in Paramount. Sky9 was over the scene as paramedics appeared to load one adult and a child in an ambulance, the windows of...
Police: San Bernardino Man Arrested In Family Member’s Molestation Could Have More Victims

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of molesting a family member since she was as young as 7 years old may have more victims, police said Tuesday. (credit: Redlands Police Department) David Israel Ceballos, 40, was arrested on March 3. He is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 28, according to Redlands police. A woman reported to police that Ceballos, a relative of hers, had sexually assaulted her over the span of six years, starting when she was 7 or 8 years old. The abuse allegedly happened in San Bernardino and Redlands, until she was 13 years old. During the investigation, police told the detectives that Ceballos had access to more unidentified girls who may also be victims of sexual assault, so pictures of him with and without facial hair were released to the public. Anyone with more information about Ceballos can contact Redlands police at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Steve Truong at struong@redlandspolice.org.
Woman’s body found in sandy beach area in Long Beach

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in a sandy beach area in Long Beach Sunday morning. Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the 1900 block of East Ocean Boulevard, where they found a woman dead in the sand near a building north of the beach bike path, Long Beach Police […]
Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
