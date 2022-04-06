ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Fortnite raises $144 million for Ukraine relief

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2154Ol_0f0dt7qD00

Cary, N.C. — Epic Games confirmed Monday that players of its popular Fortnite raised $144 million for Ukraine relief efforts in just two weeks.

Cary, North Carolina-based Epic pledged proceeds from the first two weeks of the game’s newest season toward humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of its sovereign neighbor.

For comparison, Forbes offered the following snapshot of other charity drives benefiting a variety of causes and their donation totals:

  • Awesome Games Done Quick charity drive of speedrunners raised a record-setting $3.4 million in January.
  • Activision has raised $53 million since 2009 for its Call of Duty endowment, which supports veterans.
  • Child’s Play, the video game-based charity, has raised $44.5 million since its 2003 founding.

The fundraiser’s proceeds will be directed to nonprofit Direct Relief, as well as three United Nations agencies, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the U.N. Children’s Fund and the World Food Programme, the BBC reported.

Other gaming firms publicly supporting Ukraine as Russia’s invasion of its eastern neighbor nears the one-month mark include Activision Blizzard, best known for developing Call of Duty, Overwatch and World of Warcraft. While Activision Blizzard has halted its sales in Russia, Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco confirmed that it is donating nearly $850,000 to Save the Children, the British news network reported.

Meanwhile, a consortium of indie game developers on itch.io raised more than $6 million earlier this month, and a Ukraine-focused fundraising campaign on Humble Bundle has already surpassed $9 million, The Verge reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#United Nations#Russia#Video Game#Charity#Xbox#Directrelief Unicef#Wfp#Activision#Direct Relief#The U N Children S Fund#The World Food Programme
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Charities
The Independent

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin hits back at Matt Gaetz: ‘I’m sorry you are embarrassed by your country’

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin appeared so incensed by outlandish lines of questioning from Republican congressman Matt Gaetz that he ended up in a shouting match with the Florida representative by the end of Mr Gaetz’s five minute round.Mr Austin was on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to testify at a House Armed Services Committee hearing regarding the Defence Department’s fiscal year 2023 budget request, but Mr Gaetz had apparently decided to use his time to berate the former US Central Command boss about what he described as US defence failures caused by the Pentagon’s embrace of “wokeness”.Specifically, Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation Africa

Russia’s war with Ukraine: Five reasons why many African countries choose to be ‘neutral’

In early March the United Nation’s General Assembly voted on a resolution demanding Russia immediately stop its military operations in Ukraine. Out of 193 member states, 141 voted in support of the resolution, five voted against, 35 abstained and 12 didn’t vote at all. Of the 54 African member states, Eritrea voted against the resolution, 16 African countries including South Africa abstained, while nine other countries did not vote at all.
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Fears Russian aggression could spill into Poland

With Russia's war in Ukraine raging on its doorstep, Poland is holding its breath. It feels vulnerable on two fronts as the number of refugees coming into the country swells and a military base near its border with Ukraine was attacked. As a first responder in one of Europe's biggest...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
34K+
Followers
63K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy