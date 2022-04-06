ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Diamond, WA

Black Diamond Police News March 17 to 25, 2022

By Joann Sloss
VOICE of the Valley
 3 days ago

On 03-17-22, at approximately 08:09 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a vehicle theft report. Officers contacted the owner of the vehicle in the Cedarbrook Mobile Home Park. The vehicle owner stated that her vehicle had been parked with the doors locked just south of her residence...

voiceofthevalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Black Diamond, WA
Black Diamond, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing divers surfaced before drifting apart, survivor says

Malaysian authorities resumed search for a third day Friday for three Europeans, including two teenagers, who disappeared while diving off a southern island.Authorities had expressed hope for finding them after Norwegian diving instructor Kristine Grodem was rescued Thursday. She told authorities the four surfaced safely Wednesday afternoon but they drifted away from the boat and were separated by the strong current.The group was diving in water about 15 meters (50 feet) deep at an island off the town of Mersing in southern Johor state. Grodem, 35, was rescued by a tugboat about 22 nautical miles (40 kilometers) from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Black Diamond Police News#Wacic Ncic#Dail Dr#Mercedes Benz
CBS New York

2 arrested in stray-bullet shooting that killed 61-year-old

NEW YORK -- Police on Friday announced the arrests of two men who were charged in the stray-bullet shooting death of 61-year-old Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo in the Bronx on Monday.Donald Johnson, 20, and Rakell Hampton, 33, were charged with murder, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said."Both men are residents of the Bronx. Both have lengthy criminal histories," Sewell said. "As I said at the scene of this crime, this is another example of pointless violence on the streets of our city.Soriano De-Perdomo was shot in the back Monday night when two groups opened fire on each other down the block on 188th Street off the Grand Concourse.Soriano De-Perdomo's death came less than a week after 12-year-old Kade Lewin was fatally struck by a stray bullet in Brooklyn, and just days before that, a 3-year-old was shot in the shoulder while leaving day care but survived.Stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates.
BRONX, NY
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police: Man Kills Brother For Trying To Get Into His House

The Kentucky State Police received a call in reference to a shooting on Cabin Creek Rd, located in the Redfox community of Knott County. Kentucky State Police Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and the initial investigation indicated that Harold Gevedon, 55, of Redfox was attempting to unlawfully gain entry into the residence of his brother Tony Gevedon, 59, of Redfox.
REDFOX, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Minnesota

One Dead, Two Injured In Saturday Morning Burnsville Crash

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) – One person is dead and two others were injured following an early morning crash in Burnsville. Burnsville police say officers were investigating a noise complaint from the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn on the 14000 block of Nicollet Avenue on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they saw three people get in a car and quickly flee the scene. Around 6:30 a.m., officers found the car after it crashed at the intersection of Nicollet Boulevard and Grand Avenue. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two were taken to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. Police believe the victims were all teenagers, though they have not verified their ages. The incident is under investigation.
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Philly

Family Of Zyheim Hartman, Alleged Gunman Who Shot SEPTA Officer, 3 Others, Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the family members of the 18-year-old man who police say shot a SEPTA transit officer and three others this week. Police say he fired on officers at Arrott and Leiper Streets in Frankford. Family members gathered to remember the alleged shooter. The suspect’s mother expressed their sympathies to the victims as they search for answers. “They’re telling this whole story, but we don’t know what the beginning of this was,” relative Karen Harrison said. Nearly 48 hours after shots were fired from a second-floor window, loved ones of Zyheim Hartman are still trying to piece together how...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy