Randolph County, IN

Investigation underway after Randolph Co. man dies after stealing semi, assaulting off-duty officer

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
Indiana State Police

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A Randolph County man is dead after an incident involving a pursuit and the assault of an off-duty Richmond Police Officer.

Early Tuesday morning, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office learned about the theft of a 1985 Peterbilt semi-tractor. Later in the day, an off-duty Richmond police officer, traveling in his personal vehicle, located the stolen vehicle on U.S. 27 near Union Pike, according to a release from the Indiana State Police.

The officer, later identified as Officer Austin Adams, followed the stolen semi while attempting to get uniformed officers to the area.

Adams made contact with the driver, later identified at Troy Lewis, 40, when he pulled over to the side of the road for an unknown reason. When Adams told Lewis he was a police officer, Lewis assaulted him and then drove away from the scene.

Lewis was located by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Fountain City Police Department after the assault. He refused to stop for officers pursing him in southern Randolph County.

Lewis later stopped the semi on Base Road, but refused to exit it. Officers said they then heard a gunshot come from inside the vehicle. When the approached the vehicle, officers found Lewis was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both Adams and Lewis were flown to Miami Valley Hospital. Adams sustained serious injuries. Lewis was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Indiana State Police said there were no rounds fired by any police during the chase.

The incident is under investigation by detectives from the Indiana State Police Pendleton District.

